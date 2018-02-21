‘LEGO DC Super Hero Girls: Super-Villain High’ Movie to Get May 2018 Release

Over the past few years, the DC Super Hero Girls have become a bit of a phenomenon, spanning to toys, comics, and their own animated series. And now, their impact will soon reach into a new LEGO movie.

Warner Bros, DC Entertainment, and The LEGO Group recently announced LEGO DC Super Hero Girls: Super-Villain High, a direct-to-video film that is set to be released this May. You can check out the synopsis below.

“After a mysterious school opens across the street, the students of Super Hero High find themselves up against a new threat. Now, Wonder Woman, Supergirl, Batgirl and the rest of the DC Super Hero Girls not only have to worry about the well-being of their grades, but the safety and security of friends, family and the rest of civilization. The girls must figure out how to put a stop to this evil, new cross-town rival and save the world once again!”

In the movie’s trailer, which you can check out above, the girls are shown meeting their new super villain counterparts – a group that includes Killer Frost, Cheetah, and the fan-favorite trio of Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy, and Catwoman. While the two groups of girls initially butt heads, they’re

The LEGO® DC Super Hero Girls voice cast returns its core cast with Grey Griffin (Wonder Woman), Tara Strong (Harley Quinn/Poison Ivy), Anais Fairweather (Supergirl), Teala Dunn (Bumblebee), Stephanie Sheh (Katana), and Ashlyn Selich (Batgirl). The cast also includes Yvette Nicole Brown (Amanda Waller), Greg Cipes (Beast Boy), Romi Dames (Lena Luthor), John DiMaggio (Gorilla Grodd, Wildcat), Josh Keaton (The Flash), Khary Payton (Cyborg) and Meredith Salenger (Lashina).

Elsa Garagarza (Star Wars: Forces of Destiny) directs LEGO® DC Super Hero Girls: Super-Villain High from a script by Jeremy Adams (Justice League Action, LEGO® Scooby-Doo!).

The film’s home release will also include six new animated shorts, titled Crazed and Confused, Need for Speed, Showdown, Trading Places, Wonder Waitress, and Bodybuilding.

LEGO DC Super Hero Girls: Super-Villain High will be available digitally on May 1st, and on DVD starting May 15th.