Lobo Not Moving Forward at SYFY, Pilot Being Shopped

Along with the troubling announcement that SYFY is cancelling future seasons of their Superman prequel series Krypton, also comes the news that the planned spinoff series featuring the dirtiest bastich in the galaxy is also getting the ax. Sorry folks, but don’t expect to see anymore Lobo in the near future.

In the same report that revealed Krypton was cancelled by SYFY just days after its second season finale, THR revealed that the network was also passing on Lobo, the spinoff series featuring the Czarnian bounty hunter. The character, played by Emmett J. Scanlan, recently debuted as part of Krypton Season 2, and the spinoff was supposed to be handled by Krypton showrunner Cameron Welsh.

According to the report, the producers at Warner Horizon will shop the series elsewhere, though it’s not clear if they’ll be able to find a home for the series just yet. They’re also looking to take Krypton to a new home, and with the upcoming debut of HBO Max streaming platform, there might be a possibility for the show’s continuation.

Scanlan previously expressed major excitement to continue this role in the DC Universe, telling ComicBook’s Russ Burlingame that the portrayal on Krypton honors the source material, and it’s likely the spinoff would do the same.

“We pay massive respect to all the comics and the heritage of the character. If it ain’t broke don’t fix it.” Scanlan told ComicBook.com earlier this month of his Krypton portrayal. “Physically I ain’t the biggest son of a bitch out there, so it was of the utmost importance I captured this guys spirit. Because that’s all that matters really….. You ain’t getting the biggest Lobo in the universe but I promise you you’re getting the craziest.”

Krypton star Cameron Cuffe expressed excitement to bring Lobo to life in the latest season.

“We’re really excited to work with Lobo because in the comics he’s such a broad character, he’s an almost ridiculous character and like some people would say how’s he going to work with the tone of the show,” Cuffe told us. “That’s a challenge we’re really excited to work with and I think Seg’s going to be spending a lot of time with him which will be cool.”

We’ll see if Krypton and the spinoff Lobo find new homes in the coming weeks, especially as more development occurs with WarnerMedia’s plans with HBO Max.