Logic Pays Tribute to ‘The Dark Knight’ in New ‘Everybody Dies’ Video

The Dark Knight‘s impact on the pop culture world seems to have no bounds, and it has even made its way into the hip hop world.

Earlier this month, Logic debuted the music video for “Everybody Dies”, a song off of his upcoming album YSIV. The video aesthetically channels the bunker scene from The Dark Knight, with Logic standing in a massive room with white tiles on the ceiling. At one point in the song, Logic even references the Dark Knight trilogy outright, rapping that he’s “had a lot of dark nights, but b*tch, I been Bane”.

The video already has over 1 million views on YouTube, with both rap fans and DC Comics fans appreciating the homage.

As it turns out, The Dark Knight almost had some pretty major elements of it changed, especially with regards to the film’s villain.

“When I wrote The Dark Knight, Chris [Nolan] had to figure out how we’d tackle the Joker.” Jonathan Nolan said in an interview earlier this year. “Chris had a good meeting with Heath Ledger. And no one got it — I didn’t get it, the studio didn’t get it,” Nolan said in a roundtable with The Hollywood Reporter. “And the fan community was … we were fucking pilloried for it. ‘Disaster, worst casting decision ever!’ Chris just stuck to his guns. It was a question of not giving the fans what they’re asking for but what they want — which is, ‘Let’s find a really fuckin’ serious actor, somebody who’s going to come in and just tear this role to pieces.’”

And as the franchise’s star, Christian Bale, has since revealed, he has a very specific outlook at how it all came together.

“Mixed emotions about it,” Christian Bale explained late last year. “I’m always eternally grateful to [director] Chris [Nolan]. For instance, Rescue Dawn, Werner [Herzog] and I had been trying to put that together for a few years. American Psycho, Mary Harron and I had been trying to put that together for a few years. No one was interested. Why? Me. Suddenly everyone said, ‘Yeah, alright. We’ll go with him.’ It did change everything. It was the first time I had done a film of that magnitude. That was a real learning curve for me. I wrestled with it for a long time. I still do on occasions. But I’m just learning, hey, accept the good things.”

