Loki Composer To Score Batgirl Movie

There has been a lot of exciting music-related news over the last week when it comes to our favorite movies and shows. The Batman composer Michael Giacchino shared a first look at the movie’s music, and it was announced that Black Panther and The Mandalorian composer, Ludwig Göransson, would be taking on the music for The latest bit of news comes from Loki composer Natalie Holt, who took to Twitter today to announce she’ll be composing the music for the upcoming Batgirl movie.

“Oh I’m allowed to say now, next up..[bat emoji]-girl,” Holt wrote. You can view her post below:

Holt recently spoke to ComicBook.com about working on Loki and shared some details about the finale’s epic score.

“I have to say, I think the most I was able to push it was in episode six,” Holt explained. “I can’t really say more than that, but episode six feels… I scored the end of episode six first, so I knew where I was going, and everything felt like it was seeding that whole kind of thing. I definitely was like, ‘This is so cool that I can do this, and I’m being allowed to do this.’”

“And all the things I was asking for, like a huge brass section and a big choir,” Holt continued. “We weren’t talking about that at the beginning, but it just kind of grew and grew. And the forces that I was using were becoming bigger and bigger and they were just like, ‘We’ll support you. If this is what you need to do what you want to do, then we’ll give it to you.’ And I thought that was amazing, to just have the support and the resources. It’s been an amazing process and I’ve just been supported in my vision the whole time. It’s like a dream, to be honest.”

As for Batgirl, Leslie Grace (In the Heights) is expected to play the titular character in the upcoming HBO Max movie. The Batgirl film has been in the works in some capacity since 2017 but has ramped up development in recent months. The movie will be helmed by Ms. Marvel and Bad Boys For Life directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, and the script is being written by Christina Hodson, whose work includes Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) and the upcoming The Flash movie.

Are you excited for Holt to compose the Batgirl score? Tell us in the comments!