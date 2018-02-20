Los Angeles To Honor Adam West With A Ceremonial Bat-Signal Lighting

In a fitting tribute to pop culture icon Adam West, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and Police Department Chief Charlie Beck will join surprise Bat-guests for a ceremonial lighting of the Bat-signal at City Hall this Thursday> evening, June 15.

The legendary star of the classic Batman TV series, which aired from 1966-68, passed away on Friday, June 9 at the age of 88. In rememberance of West’s unforgettable portrayal of the celebrated “Bright Knight,” Mayor Garcetti and Chief Beck will light the iconic Bat-signal, which will be projected onto the tower of Los Angeles City Hall at Spring Street.

DC has said that there will be other surprise guests appearing to honor West.

Attending Bat-fans are invited to don their Bat-suits and trusty utility belts in honor of West’s signature role as the true crimefighter.

Here are the details of the ceremony:

When: Thursday, June 15

Time: 9:00 PM PST

Location: Los Angeles City Hall, Spring Street Steps: 200 N Spring St, Los Angeles, CA 90012

If fans are not able to join in the tribute Thursday night, the West family encourages Adam’s “old chums” to make a donation to the Adam West Memorial Fund for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Idaho-based charity for children diagnosed with cancer and their families, Camp Rainbow Gold.

