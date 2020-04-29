'The Lost Carnival' Preview Showcases Nightwing's Childhood Adventures (Exclusive)

(Photo: DC Entertainment)

There haven’t been many new comics available this April, but DC Comics is providing some welcome relief at the start of May with the release of the original graphic novel The Lost Carnival. This new volume focuses on Dick Grayson’s (better known by his aliases Robin and Nightwing) life before tragedy made him Batman’s ward. It is a thrilling tale targeting readers in the young adult market, but accessible for almost any age, including old comics fans who have followed Grayson’s adventures for years already. Even facing the absence of many weekly releases, this compelling volume delivers some of the best superhero-adjacent comics to be found in 2020.

The Lost Carnival follows Dick Grayson as a member of Haly’s traveling circus where he features, alongside his parents, as a member of the acrobatic main attraction: The Flying Graysons. While camped for summer performances, Haly’s faces stiff competition from the mysterious Lost Carnival and its grand, seemingly impossible displays. Dick develops friendships with the other performers and attempts to learn the competition’s secrets in a journey that explores the heart of a hero who has yet to don a mask. This adventure filled with action, magic, and romance is summoned by a team of masterful creators, featuring writer Michael Moreci (The Plot, Roche Limit), artist Sas Milledge (Buffy the Vampire Slayer), and colorist David Calderon (Mera: Tidebreaker).

The graphic novel will be available for sale soon on May 5, 2020, both digitally and from all operating comics and books retailers. For now readers can check out an exclusive preview here on ComicBook.Com. This 12-page excerpt features Dick Grayson exploring the Lost Carnival for the first time and encountering a magic show which presents unexpected thrills and challenges for Dick and his new friend Luciana.