‘Lucifer’ Star and Producer Tease the Show’s Survival

Lucifer fans were dealt a devastating blow last week when the FOX network announced it was canceling the DC Comics adaptation after its third season. Fans took to social media to show their support and, while it was a cryptic post, the series’ showrunner Joe Henderson teased his followers that there could be hope for the show to be resurrected.

Henderson shared a photo of himself alongside series star Tom Ellis enjoying some adult beverages, adding the caption, “Plotting devilish things with Tom Ellis… #SaveLucifer #PickUpLucifer.”

Ellis then shared the tweet with his followers, adding the message, “Hmmm I wonder what we could be talking about? ✊😈#SaveLucifer #PickupLucifer.”

While some fans may think this could confirm that things were in the works to revive the series, we doubt that Henderson and Ellis would have to include the hashtags supporting the revival of Lucifer if there were any promising leads.

Luckily, fans will get bonus episodes of the series that were meant to kick off Season Four, but will now be broadcast as a special two-part event. Given that Season Three ended with a cliffhanger, the new episodes will hopefully give fans some closure.

The first episode is titled “Boo Normal.” The episode sees Lucifer and his team investigating the murder of a child psychiatrist while Ella is thinking about a childhood secret she’s been hiding. House alum Charlyne Yi guest stars as a special friend from Ella’s past who may actually be a ghost.

The second episode is titled “Once Upon a Time” and was directed by Lucifer cast member Kevin Alejandro. In the episode, Lucifer’s mom creates an alternate dimension where Lucifer and Chloe never met and Lucifer is granted his freedom of choice. The episode features the voice of Neil Gaiman, the co-creator of this version of Lucifer and author of American Gods, as the voice of God, who narrates this alternate universe fairy tale.

It may seem like wishful thinking that the series could be revived in some way, shape, or form, though it’s certainly not out of the question.

Days after FOX canceled the popular comedy series Brooklyn Nine-Nine, NBC stepped in to announce that it would pick up the series for Season Six. SYFY’s The Expanse was canceled after its third season, yet the show’s producers are close to confirming a deal with Amazon Studios for a fourth season.

Stay tuned for details about Lucifer‘s future and watch the final (?) two episodes Monday, May 28th at 8 pm ET on FOX.

