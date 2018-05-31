Tom Ellis Says ‘Lucifer’ Conversations Have Started Happening as Result of Fan Outcry

FOX may have cancelled Lucifer after its recent third season, but fans haven’t given up on saving the beloved Vertigo Comics-inspired series. Now, star Tom Ellis says that outcry may be starting to pay off.

At MCM Comic Con London this weekend, Ellis told fans during his Q and A session that he couldn’t answer any questions about the show’s post-FOX fate, but that didn’t stop the actor who plays the titular Lucifer on the series from appreciating fans — and giving them hope.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“When I said I was going to do a Q and A today I said specifically yes, but I will categorically tell you at the start of the Q and A I can’t answer any questions about whether the show will be saved or not,” Ellis said. “But what I will say is that when I found out about the cancellation of the show I was gutted actually and when the news came out about the cancellation of the show I became instantly not gutted from the reaction of people and the hashtag ‘save Lucifer‘ has literally picked me up off the floor and the rest of my cast and we’re all determined to save the show. Conversations have started happening as a result of the noise that you guys have been making so all I can say is thank you, thank you, thank you.”

Ellis’ comment is the second bit of hopeful news that Lucifer fans have gotten this week. While nothing official has been announced or even hinted at, both Ellis and series showrunner Joe Henderson have posted things to social media indicating that efforts to save Lucifer have been working hard to find a new home for the show. Henderson’s Twitter post last included a photo of himself with Ellis accompanied by the caption “Plotting devilish things with Tom Ellis… #SaveLucifer #PickUpLucifer.”

Other, non-Lucifer related news has given fans of the series some hope, too. Another cancelled favorite, SYFY’s The Expanse, was recently picked up by Amazon. The Expanse‘s rescue makes it the second cancelled series to be saved by another network or service this season (the first was another FOX cancellation, Brooklyn Nine-Nine). As for who Lucifer could be in talks with to save the show, that’s anyone’s guess. Initially fans thought that The CW might make a good home for the series given its DC Comics-related roots, but network president Mark Pedowitz said during upfronts that there had been no plans to rescue Lucifer. Pedowitz said that The CW was “happy with what we have, and there’s been no discussion about it.”

Another fan-favorite idea for where Lucifer might go in its post-FOX life is the upcoming DC Universe streaming service, with many fans feeling like the series’ built-in fanbase would be a real benefit for the new service. There’s been no indication that that is the case, however, though other services such as Netflix or Hulu could also be options.

However, even if Lucifer doesn’t manage to be saved by another network or streaming service, fans do have at least a little bit to look forward to. Two bonus episodes of the series are set to air on Monday, May 28 starting at 8pm ET. The episodes were filmed to be part of the show’s fourth season and while they won’t directly connect to the big cliffhanger the series ended on, it’s better than nothing. At least until Lucifer’s final fate is settled.

Lucifer‘s bonus episodes, “Boo Normal” and “Once Upon a Time” will air on Monday, May 28 at 8pm ET on FOX.