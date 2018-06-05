The DC Universe Streaming Service Could Save Lucifer

The last few days have been brutal for television fans. Ahead of upfronts, networks have been revealing their renewals and cancellations with the axe falling on more than a few fan-favorites. Among those cancelled is FOX’s Lucifer, but all hope may not be lost. The Vertigo Comics-inspired series could find a home on DC Universe.

Earlier this month, Warner Bros. and DC Entertainment officially announced their own upcoming video streaming service, DC Universe. The platform was first hinted about in the fall of 2016 and while there’s no word as to when the service will launch, several projects have already been announced, among them the live-action Titans series, a Harley Quinn animated series, and a Swamp Thing live-action series. Now, some are wondering of DC Universe might be a new home for Lucifer, too.

It’s a tantalizing idea. Lucifer has aired to modest numbers (0.8 demo rating and 3.3 million viewers) on Monday nights this season, but the show’s fanbase is very vocal. Within hours of cancellation news fans had already created an online petition to save the show — through pickup by another television network or through pickup by a streaming service like Hulu, Netflix, or Amazon. The fanbase had also taken to dominating social media and the “#SaveLucifer” campaign was quickly one of the top conversations on Twitter. While at this time it doesn’t appear that the campaign is going to be successful — even Brooklyn Nine-Nine, another FOX series cancelled in the network’s bloodbath this week didn’t get a Hulu pickup though NBC did step in and take the show — DC Universe could be an option.

Warner Bros. TV is the studio behind Lucifer, but more than that, having a ready-to-go series could be a benefit for DC Universe. Titans is currently filming for DC Universe, but Swamp Thing is just in the development stage while Metropolis isn’t said to be filming until later this year. Having Lucifer would allow DC Universe to have two live-action series on the new streaming service later in 2018 (when Titans is expected to premiere). Of course, as we don’t know exactly when DC Universe is set to launch it could lead to a lengthy delay for Lucifer to return if it were to be picked up. There’s also the matter of whether fans of Lucifer would be willing to pay for another streaming service. While Lucifer is based off comics, it’s not a traditionally comic book television show so fans of Lucifer may not be fans of more traditionally comic book stories, like Titans or Swamp Thing.

While Warner Bros. TV is reportedly looking for a new home for Lucifer (via Deadline), realistically the show’s time may be over on all fronts, a situation that will be problematic for fans considering that Lucifer‘s Season 3 will end with a cliffhanger.

“We created a season finale with a huge cliffhanger so that there was no way Fox could cancel us,” showrunner Joe Henderson wrote on Twitter. “Instead, we’re going to frustrate the hell out of you fans. I’m so sorry for that.”

ComicBook.com will update fans with any developments in Lucifer‘s future as they arise. In the meantime, Lucifer‘s series finale airs Monday, May 14th on FOX.

Do you think Lucifer might find a new life on DC Universe? Let us know what you think about the show’s chances in the comments below.