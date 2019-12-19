Lucifer Named Most Popular Streaming Show of the Year

Netflix may have lost a million subscribers due to the launch of Disney+, but that doesn’t mean they are taking serious hits yet. According to a report from TV Time, the streaming giant accounted for 19 of the 20 most-watched original series on streaming (the outlier being Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale, which comes in at #6). The top of that list? Lucifer, the former FOX series based on the DC/Vertigo comic. Originally set in the Sandman universe, TV’s Lucifer is very much its own thing, and recently appeared on The CW’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” event story as part of the Arrowverse for the first time.

The #2 spot in the list was taken by Netflix’s Stranger Things. Other comics-based hits include The Umbrella Academy and The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. There’s also Marvel’s The Punisher and Jessica Jones, both of which will be leaving the streamer soon due to changes made at Marvel Studios. Lucifer, too, will leave Netflix after its fifth and final season airs in 2020.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can see the full list below.

Of course, the departures of the Marvel shows and Lucifer won’t leave Netflix without comics adaptations. In addition to The Umbrella Academy and various Mark Millar adaptations, Netflix is planning a return to the world of DC/Vertigo with The Sandman. No word yet on whether Lucifer star Tom Ellis might reprise his role as Lucifer Morningstar in that series.

Yesterday, Fatman Beyond host Marc Bernardin took to social media to pitch Warner Bros. on a miniseries teaming Lucifer with John Constantine (Matt Ryan) — and both Ryan and Lucifer executive producer Joe Henderson are up for it. The pair shared a scene in “Crisis,” in which it was implied that there was some complicated backstory that involved Mazikeen (Lesley-Ann Brandt) and was maybe a little contentious. Bernardin’s pitch would be a road trip story, taking the pair from coast to coast.

There’s no word yet on whether Lucifer might have another scene when “Crisis on Infinite Earths” comes back to finish its five-episode run on January 14. That said, a crossover like this one might be a good post-script to “Crisis,” given that the Arrowverse producers have to be wondering how to even attempt a follow-up to such a huge event.

Lucifer ran for three seasons on FOX before being cancelled and heading to Netflix for its hugely successful fourth season, with a fifth and final season currently in production and targeted for 2020.