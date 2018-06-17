‘Lucifer’ Showrunners And Stars Celebrate Netflix Pickup

Lucifer has been resurrected for a fourth season on Netflix, and while fans are losing it over the news, the cast and showrunners are just as excited.

Ever since FOX canceled the show the hashtag #SaveLucifer has been a consistent trender on Twitter, as fans and cast alike tried to make enough noise to show just how much support the show had. Lucifer even released two bonus episodes on Fox to help the effort, and it seems all that effort made a difference.

Lucifer stars like Tom Ellis, Aimee Garcia, Lesley Ann Brandt, and Rachael E. Harris can’t say thank you to the fans enough, and you can also count co-showrunner Joe Henderson as eternally grateful.

The season finale to the show ended on a rather big cliffhanger, but thankfully fans will get to see those closing moments explored further in the next season thanks to the support of fans and Netflix.

While their fate remained up in the air for a while, Henderson is really pleased with that final season 3 episode.

“I think that’s the best episode of television I’ve ever made, just full stop,” Henderson recently told ComicBook.com. “I love it. I got to write a mixture of a play and an action movie. I thought the entire cast just brought it. The only regret I have about the episode is that DB and Tricia aren’t in it. But they did such incredible work they did in the previous episode that Ildy wrote – it was satisfying. And I guess, them not being in the finale also gave us room to dig deeper with our other characters: Ella and her fate, Dan and his breaking point, and of course Lucifer and Chloe.”

@tomellis17

Lucifer lead Tom Ellis has been doing whatever he can to build up support for the show’s return, and couldn’t thank the fans enough for turning out and supporting a show they love.

WE DID IT !!!!!!!!!!! Thank you to everyone for your continued support and love for #Lucifer I am so happy for all our fans I’m going to burst ✊?❤️ https://t.co/DhvTdevGW2 — tom ellis (@tomellis17) June 15, 2018

@Henderson_Joe

Co-showrunner of Lucifer Joe Henderson went a different route for his celebration of the show’s Netflix pickup, calling in some help from a Game of Thrones character that has also come back from the dead.

@Henderson_Joe Round 2

While the Game of Thrones GIF was a great way to acknowledge the show’s return, Henderson wasn’t quite done thanking everyone that came out to support the show after its cancellation.

Thank you thank you THANK YOU to all the #Lucifer fans. You brought us back. YOU did this. So relax, take a breath, put some ice on those fingers that have been hashtagging up a storm… and get ready for more deviltime ? — Joe Henderson (@Henderson_Joe) June 15, 2018

@tomellis17 Round 2

Lucifer will spend its fourth season on Netflix, moving over from Fox, and Tom Ellis thinks that has a great ring to it.

“#LuciferSeason4 on @Netflix wow that sounds nice. You fans made this happen. #LuciFansrock #Lucifersaved ✊?”

@Aimee_Garcia

The celebration continued with Lucifer’s Aimee Garcia’s amazing and so hilariously real reaction to the big news.

“Holy S***, you guys, we did it. Netflix PICKED US UP. We…could not have done it without you guys. I am…I’m crying,” Garcia said.

WE DID IT ?????????????? @netflix & #Lucifer fans #Heroes

NEVER. GIVE. UP. ??

@LesleyAnnBrandt

Lucifer’s Lesley Ann Brandt couldn’t be more excited about getting to continue the casts’ amazing adventure and wants to fans to know how much she appreciates them.

You fans are incredible. You did this. We are so happy to keep the family together. Lucifer on Netflix is back. Has a ring to it I say. Thank you @netflix and Thank you to each and everyone of you who fought like a demon! — ?Lesley-Ann Brandt (@LesleyAnnBrandt) June 15, 2018

@RachaelEHarris

The other reactions to the good news for Lucifer on Netflix were great, but Rachael Harris’ might just be the best, and seeing a video of it will only brighten your day.

Thank you LUCIFANS this is ALL because of YOU. Thank you to @TVLine for your support & for giving our fans a place to be heard❤️ Thank you @Netflix for giving the our FANS a Season 4. We PROMISE we will not let any of you down! Beyond grateful❤️ #LUCIFERSAVED? pic.twitter.com/fPRCewQBZO — Rachael Harris (@RachaelEHarris) June 15, 2018

