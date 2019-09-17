Lucifer Season 5 Episode 2 Title Feels a Bit Like Beetlejuice

Everyone knows what happens when you say “Beetlejuice” three times, right? You say the name three times and Beetlejuice himself appears and now it seems that maybe Netflix‘s Lucifer is giving that trick a try themselves. The title for the second episode of Lucifer‘s fifth and final season was revealed today, teasing that someone might try to summon themselves everyone’s favorite Devil by saying his name three times as well.

Shared on Twitter by the official Lucifer Writers Room account, the photo of the script reveals Episode 502’s title to Be “Lucifer! Lucifer! Lucifer!” with the account playfully asking who might be saying something like that. Check it out for yourself below.

As fans of the series know, at the end of Season 4 Lucifer (Tom Ellis) came to the difficult realization that the prophecy — that Lucifer and his first love would unleash Hell on Earth — was true as Chloe (Lauren German) was his first real love. Understanding this, Lucifer chose to return to Hell to keep the demons contained, thus keeping Earth and Chloe safe from them. The downside to that remarkably selfless act on Lucifer’s part is that Chloe had just admitted her love for him and accepted him for who he is. With Lucifer back in Hell and Chloe presumably grieving and missing him it’s possible that maybe she or someone else in their core group might try summoning him, Beetlejuice style.

Of course, with this being Lucifer, the title could refer to something else entirely and when it comes to these last episodes of the beloved series, the one thing we know for sure is that they have a limited amount of episodes in which to close thing sout. The final season is set for a 16-episode run, something that will require more focused and concise storytelling that both producers and series star Ellis are a fan of.

“Having it in this format means that our story is distilled down to being much richer. What’s at stake in each episode is much higher,” Ellis said in an interview earlier this year. “It just feels denser… telling the story in the best possible way.”

