Fans Create Online Petition to Get ‘Lucifer’ Picked Up By New Network

Fans of Lucifer were delivered the devastating news earlier today that the series wasn’t renewed for a Season 4, which came as a surprise to many. The fanbase refused to accept this news, as they rallied together to not only dominate much of social media, but also created an online petition in hopes of showing just how many fans the show has out there.

The petition is short and sweet, merely professing, “FOX canceled Lucifer, a show loved by people AROUND THE WORLD! Let’s get the show picked up by a better network like the CW, HULU, NETFLIX or AMAZON!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

As of this writing, the petition is just shy of 3,000 signatures and is on its way towards 5,000. This approach to breathing new life into the series might seem unconventional, but showrunner Joe Henderson has already encouraged fans to show their support on social media.

Henderson shared on Twitter, “For people asking what to do… MAKE NOISE. I have no idea if we have a shot of coming back, but I know sure as anything that everyone wants to. We have so many more stories to tell.”

It wouldn’t be an unprecedented outcome for this petition to pick up steam and result in a new deal for Lucifer, as the rise of social media has helped a variety of different series when they’ve been sent to the chopping block.

Last year, NBC announced that it would be canceling the series Timeless, which caused a similar uproar among fans. There was such a deluge of support for the series that, three days later, the network renewed the series for another 10 episodes.

What makes the cancellation all the more devastating is that the minds behind the show were so confident in getting another season that they ended Season 3 with a cliffhanger.

“We created a season finale with a huge cliffhanger so that there was no way Fox could cancel us,” Henderson shared on Twitter. “Instead, we’re going to frustrate the hell out of you fans. I’m so sorry for that.”

Stay tuned for details on Lucifer‘s future and tune in to the season (series?) finale on May 14th.

Do you think a petition will be powerful enough to get the series renewed? Let us know in the comments below!

[H/T Change.org]