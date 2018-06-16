DC

Fans React to ‘Lucifer’ Renewal

The internet has saved the day once again, this time with Netflix stepping in to revive Lucifer […]

By

The internet has saved the day once again, this time with Netflix stepping in to revive Lucifer for a fourth season.

The announcement by the Fox Network that Lucifer wouldn’t be renewed came as a shock to many, as the series has built a passionate following over the years. Almost immediately after the news broke, fans rallied on social media with the #SaveLucifer hashtag, as well as the creation of petitions to show a future network how many passionate fans would tune in.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Despite the fan base, the series never became a big hit in the ratings, with the network citing the underwhelming numbers being a motivating factor behind the cancellation.

What made the abrupt ending of the series feel all the more frustrating was that the Season Three finale ended with a cliffhanger, though a special presentation of the first two episodes of a fourth season were screened as a special event on Fox to lend fans some closure.

Scroll down to see what fans are saying about Lucifer‘s renewal!

@Lucifer_Spain

@JHerondaleW

@bestofgerm

@deckerstarlaze

@ohmymorningstar

@LetitgoJoh

@jenmschmidt

@EmmyleighWint

@deckrstartastic

@NicDaStick

Tagged:
,

Related Posts