Fans React to ‘Lucifer’ Renewal

The internet has saved the day once again, this time with Netflix stepping in to revive Lucifer for a fourth season.

The announcement by the Fox Network that Lucifer wouldn’t be renewed came as a shock to many, as the series has built a passionate following over the years. Almost immediately after the news broke, fans rallied on social media with the #SaveLucifer hashtag, as well as the creation of petitions to show a future network how many passionate fans would tune in.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Despite the fan base, the series never became a big hit in the ratings, with the network citing the underwhelming numbers being a motivating factor behind the cancellation.

What made the abrupt ending of the series feel all the more frustrating was that the Season Three finale ended with a cliffhanger, though a special presentation of the first two episodes of a fourth season were screened as a special event on Fox to lend fans some closure.

Scroll down to see what fans are saying about Lucifer‘s renewal!

@Lucifer_Spain

Thank y’all for fighting the good fight since last month. The cancellation broke our hearts, but we had faith. Thank you to the cast, crew and writers for motivating us. Thank you to all Lucifans for being here.



Lucifer has been saved.



?✊? #LuciferSaved #LuciferOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/4PU7KJ8tVT — Lucifer Spain #LuciferSaved (@Lucifer_Spain) June 15, 2018

@JHerondaleW

“Netflix has saved Lucifer”

“Lucifer is going to have a fourth season”



Me: pic.twitter.com/OUSBUXwdFp — ‏ ‏ (@JHerondaleW) June 15, 2018

@bestofgerm

YOU GUYS. OUR SHOW IS BACK. LUCIFER LIVES. WE DID IT. WE REALLY DID IT. I’M GONNA BURST. WE FOUGHT AND WE WON. ?❤️? #WeSavedLucifer #LuciferOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/wJoGqOfnY9 — best of lauren german (@bestofgerm) June 15, 2018

@deckerstarlaze

I think we should all pause for a moment a say a huge thank you to @FOXTV for cancelling Lucifer. Them cancelling it brought us all together, gained the show even more fans and gave us #LuciferOnNetflix so truly thank you Fox #WeSavedLucifer — mary #WeSavedLucifer #ThankYouNetflix (@deckerstarlaze) June 15, 2018

@ohmymorningstar

CALL ME CRAZY BUT I’VE NEVER BEEN SO HAPPY IN MY LIFE. #WeSavedLucifer #LuciferOnNetflix — p | WE SAVED LUCIFER (@ohmymorningstar) June 15, 2018

@LetitgoJoh

“Speak of the Devil and he appears.”

?Great news for the cast and fans of Lucifer! #Lucifer #LuciferS4 #Lucifersaved pic.twitter.com/NIZ90Q6Ep3 — Joh Hodge (@LetitgoJoh) June 15, 2018

@jenmschmidt

WE DID IT!!!!! Thank you to @netflix for listening to us. I cannot wait for season 4 (and hopefully many seasons after that!)!!!! #Lucifer #luciferonnetflix #LuciferSaved #PickUpLucifer — Jennifer M Schmidt (@jenmschmidt) June 15, 2018

@EmmyleighWint

#luciferSaved. And I see messages celebrating from cast I recognise but also writers, producers, crew and many many fans whose names I recognise. We are Lucifamily! #LuciferOnNetflix — Emmyleigh Winters loves Lucifer?? (@EmmyleighWint) June 15, 2018

@deckrstartastic

WE DID THAT GUYS. WE DID. THAT. #LUCIFERONNETFLIX pic.twitter.com/xLUr1eQaGi — LUCIFER ON NETFLIX BITCHES (@deckrstartastic) June 15, 2018

@NicDaStick