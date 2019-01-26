New ‘Lucifer’ Season 4 Details for Graham McTavish’s “Obsessed” Character

When Lucifer debuts its fourth season on Netflix sometime this year, the titular devil will find himself facing a lot of challenges and not all of them of are of the hellish variety. He’ll also be dealing with an “obsessed” man of God.

Joining the cast for Season 4, Graham McTavish will be playing Father Kinley and as one might guess, a priest isn’t exactly going to be aligning himself with the Devil, but according to TV Line, the good Father is going to be very much a wrench in Lucifer‘s plans thanks to his obsession with a particular prophecy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The priest very much has got an axe to grind,” series star Tom Ellis explained. “He’s kind of obsessed with this prophecy having to do with the Devil walking the earth and finding his first love, and when that happens evil will be released upon the world. He truly, truly believes that.”

That’s right. McTavish’s character doesn’t want Lucifer finding love thanks to some supposedly dire consequences. It’s an interesting concept, and it’s not the only romance-related chaos that Ellis’ Lucifer is going to face in Season 4. Eve (Inbar Lavi) is also coming to complicate things for the Devil Himself.

“Lucifer is in a very vulnerable moment, emotionally — not that he would ever recognize that — when out of nowhere, Eve turns up,” Ellis previously explained. “[Seeing her] brings back so much for Lucifer, about the man he used to be — or the Devil he used to be,” Ellis added. “She’s never forgotten about him. And she loves him.”

Eve loving Lucifer? That will certainly create some issues since Lucifer’s affections are turned towards Chloe (Lauren German) and the whole thing seems like a situation that Father Kinley is going to be very invested in disrupting. It has the potential for some seriously fun drama, and it seems like that’s exactly the sort of thing that the series is working hard to bring fans as it shifts from FOX, which cancelled the series at the end of Season 3, to Netflix. That and shots of Ellis’ behind.

“Netflix really wanted to have Lucifer because they really love the show that we already had,” Ellis told guests at a convention appearance last year. “So we’ve been careful, we don’t want to change our show to much because that’s the show that people really liked. But there were certain restrictions that we had when we were on network television that meant that maybe we couldn’t do as much as we wanted. So things like my bum, which I was never allowed to show before, and lots of people want to see it, really: there may be some bum shots this season…. There will be multiple bum shots, certainly after a scene we shot the other day.”

“I also want to stress — I think one of the reasons people like our show is because it doesn’t go all the way there,” Ellis continued. “It’s about suggestion, it’s about getting away with it, it’s about being cheeky and not vulgar, and we’re still being careful that we aren’t going to go into vulgarity. Everything’s justified.”

Season 4 of Lucifer is expected to debut on Netflix sometime in 2019.