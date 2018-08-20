‘Lucifer’ Star Tom Ellis Teases Nude Scene

Lucifer‘s fourth season is currently in production and when the show returns on Netflix, fans might just be getting a, well, cheeky look at Tom Ellis‘ titular character.

Ellis recently posted a behind-the-scenes photo to Instagram of what appears to be a modesty pouch, teasing fans that they might just get to see the Devil himself in the buff. You can check out the post below.

“Hmmm I wonder what go’s in here?” Ellis captioned the photo, and if the devil face sticker on the pouch wasn’t enough of a clue, he tagged the photo “#LuciferOnNetflix” and “#bts” along with a devil emoji.

Ellis’ photo isn’t the first time we’ve gotten a tease that a nude scene might happen now that the show has transitioned over to Netflix. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly ahead of San Diego Comic-Con last month, Ellis said that showrunner Joe Henderson has been on something of a mission to bare Lucifer‘s — and thus, Ellis’ — backside in the series for a while.

“Obviously, there are certain different boundaries that we can play within now,” the actor said. “I think Joe Henderson, our showrunner, has been adamant that he wants to have my bum on screen for three seasons and now we can finally do that.”

The show has given teases of a naked Lucifer in the past. In the fourth episode of the first season, “Manly Whatnots”, Lucifer attempts to deal with his infatuation with Chloe by attempting to seduce her, which meant a naked Lucifer showing off his business, but network constraints by FOX prevented them from showing too much. Netflix, it seems, is much more open to some nudity.

A glimpse at Lucifer’s backside isn’t the only shift the show will see now that it’s found a new home on Netflix, either. Ellis explained that one of the major changes in the show’s leap from broadcast television to streaming was a reduction in episodes. However, Ellis didn’t see this as a bad thing at all.

“I’m excited about the fact that we are 10 episodes now as opposed to 22, which means we can get right down to the storytelling, and every episode will count,” Ellis said. “From my point of view as an actor, that’s great.

As for when those 10 episodes will be available for binging on Netflix, there’s no firm date on that just yet though it is likely to be sometime late in 2019. In the meantime, you can catch up with the series on DVD, Blu-ray, or VOD.

Are you looking forward to a nude scene in Lucifer‘s fourth season? Let us know in the comments below.