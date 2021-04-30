Lucifer Season 5 Part 2 Trailer Released by Netflix

Netflix has released the official trailer for the final batch of episodes of Lucifer's fifth season. Hold back those tears, because the trailer itself is epic. In Part B of the fifth season of Lucifer, God himself comes to Earth. Secrets will be revealed, heroic sacrifices will be made, and the world will never be the same. While God had appeared briefly in a previous episode, voiced then by The Sandman creator Neil Gaiman, the decision to bring him on as a character (and indeed as the likely big bad of the final batch of episodes) required something a little bigger -- like Major League and 24 star Dennis Haysbert.

The series centers on Lucifer Morningstar, the literal devil himself, who has been hanging out on Earth and running a nightclub in Los Angeles for years, having abandoned Hell to its own devices. Since the pilot, anyone from Heaven or Hell who showed up have made it clear that God wasn't happy with Lucifer's life choices -- and now, taking physical form and visiting Earth, Luci's Father will have a chance to make his displeasure known -- and likely to do something about it, too.

"You guys are gonna s--t yourself when you see that trailer," Henderson said. "It is awesome. I mean, the season itself is awesome, but when you guys see the trailer -- I will warn everyone that the trailer does have some spoilers that you might not want to see -- but it won't ruin the experience, it will only add to it in my opinion... But it's got a lot. I was just watching it and I was like, 'Did we do all that in eight episodes? Wow!'"

Lucifer star D.B. Woodside described the new episodes as "chaotic," especially after God's arrival.

“When God (Dennis Haysbert) comes, a lot of chaos is going to follow," Woodside said in a recent interview. "We pick up literally two seconds from where we ended, and Amenadiel is absolutely humiliated that God saw him behaving the way that he was with his brothers because as the oldest, he’s really supposed to be the one that sets the example — and he was not doing that!”

The new Lucifer episodes arrive on Netflix on May 28th, at which point fans will have to finally make their peace with the upcoming sixth season, and the end of a beloved series that has managed, more than once, to extend its life against all odds.

