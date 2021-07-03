Lucifer Tops Nielsen Streaming Charts Again

✖

Lucifer is once again at the top of the streaming charts. According to Deadline, the Netflix series is back at number one in Nielsen's weekly U.S. streaming ratings, marking a 40 percent rise in viewership. The series had more than 1.8 billion minutes of viewing time between May 31 and June 6 as compared to 1.3 billion the previous week. More than a third of those views came from the 18 to 34 demographic with the audience skewing somewhat female. Lucifer released the much-anticipated second half of its fifth season in May.

Coming in behind Lucifer, Disney's Raya and the Last Dragon was in the second slot with 1.1 billion viewing minutes, Netflix's Sweet Tooth came in third with 794 million minutes, and Dirty John came in fourth with 761 million minutes.

The second half of Lucifer's fifth season -- also referred to as Season 5B -- was officially released on Netflix on May 28th and it came with some major changes. The season saw God (Dennis Haysbert) retire, opening up the position. Both Lucifer (Tom Ellis) and his twin brother Michael (also Ellis) were vying for the role with Lucifer ultimately becoming the new Almighty. On top of that Lucifer finally told Chloe (Lauren German) that he loves her, which will be dealt with more in Season 6.

"Every season we've tried to explore a new problem for Lucifer, a new chapter, a giant step for him to take emotionally," showrunner Ildy Modrovich told Variety. "When we were offered, generously, Season 6, we found one story, one final chapter that we realized we had to explore. And that does have consequences and effects to Lucifer and Chloe. We've all been there. Once you're in a relationship, it's not like once you, let's say, get married, then that's it -- happily ever after! There are things thrown at you and obstacles and things you have to go through, which affect your relationships as well."

Season 5B also had some heartbreaking turns as well. The death of Dan Espinoza (Kevin Alejandro) was a big one, but with the series headed into a sixth and final season, that story isn't quite over yet.

"That sounds like a journey," showrunner Joe Henderson said previously. "I think I can say safely Dan Espinoza is one of our favorite characters to torture, and getting a chance to do it for a little bit longer has been a delight."

All five current seasons of Lucifer are now streaming on Netflix. A release date for Season 6 has not yet been revealed.

What do you think about Lucifer again topping the streaming ratings?