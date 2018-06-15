‘Lucifer’ EP Joe Henderson Has Considered Continuing the Series as a Comic

If Lucifer cannot find a home for its fourth season on another network or streaming service, the cancelled FOX drama could see its season-finale cliffhanger resolved in the pages of a comic book, according to showrunner Joe Henderson.

Lucifer is based on a series set in the world of Neil Gaiman’s Sandman universe — and one potential complication to the idea of following up the show with a comic is that the Sandman Universe is actually coming to comics in a big way soon — including a relaunch of Lucifer. Still, we asked Henderson about a comic and he didn’t say no.

“It’s on my list of options,” Henderson told ComicBook.com. “The only reason I’m hesitant is because they just relaunched the book. So if that wasn’t happening, that would be a perfect Plan C. Since the book is happening, frankly, I don’t want to step on the new book. I would want to let that book launch and be its own, I’m sure wonderful, thing. But if down the line that becomes the only option, I would love to do it. I’m now a comic book writer, so the chance to write another comic would be really fun.”

Henderson currently writes Skyward at Image Comics with artists Lee Garbett and Antonio Fabela.

The series delivered a pair of “bonus episodes” last night. Originally intended to be screened as part of season four, they were aired back to back after the show was cancelled. In spite of delivering a series-low in the ratings, the series hung onto viewership numbers not too far off from what it had been earning in April, and that might not be a bad sign.

Over the weekend, Henderson assured ComicBook.com that producers were still in talks, trying to find the show another home — he can’t say where, for logistical reasons — and that while Memorial Day ratings were an uphill battle, a respectable number could be a big help to keeping the show alive.

“Memorial Day night is definitely not gonna bring gang buster numbers, we know that,” Henderson said. “But if it brings surprisingly stubborn numbers, even that speaks to the value of the show. And honestly, the #SaveLucifer campaign. One million Tweets in 24 hours — that is bananas. The number of people who have e-mailed me and noticed, who I didn’t even know were on Twitter or weren’t on Twitter and just heard about it, is mind-blowing. I have never seen anything…I genuinely didn’t expect it. And not in the, ‘I didn’t know people like our show that much.’ I do. I just guess it’s a little bit of humility mixed with a little bit of not realizing just how many people we’d touched. And it’s been incredible.”

Stay tuned for more information on the fan campaign to save Lucifer.