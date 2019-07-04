DC

MAD Magazine Fans Devastated By Cancellation

MAD Magazine will soon stop creating new content and transform into a reprint magazine, reportedly […]

By

MAD Magazine will soon stop creating new content and transform into a reprint magazine, reportedly followed by the end of the magazine altogether…and fans are not happy. Ranging from sadness to anger, from blaming DC to demanding fans try to save it, readers and former readers of MAD magazine have taken to social media to process their feelings.

The venerable humor magazine, which launched in 1952 at EC Comics, relaunched in 2018, going bimonthly in a move that many fans suspected spelled a short lifespan for the magazine. Like DC’s 2018 Vertigo relaunch, it seemingly did not bring in enough interest or revenue to revitalize the flagging brand. Two years ago today, to the day, MAD hired Bongo Comics co-founder Bill Morrison as its new editor-in-chief following the departure of veteran editor John Ficarra and other key members of his staff, who declined to make the cross-country trip from New York to Los Angeles with the rest of DC’s editorial team.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The 2017 reorganization and subsequent 2018 reboot both struggled with finding an identity for MAD in an increasingly satire-saturated world. Between websites that can deliver topical comedy in real time and a fiercely divided American populace who cannot agree on what comedy is because their preferences break down along party lines, MAD struggled to find an elusive niche. When political humor seemed to work, MAD doubled down on lampooning the Trump administration, which earned some critical praise but likely alienated conservative readers as well as putting the magazine in direct competitions with late night shows that were delivering content nightly rather than once every two months.

You can see a small sampling of the trending wave of sadness below…

Subversiveness

Every journey has a beginning

Entertained millions

Save MAD Magazine

This is why…

A letter to the editor

Culture-Based Humor

A fashion statement

Important to his development

…Man, that’s some timing.

It made me Weird

Tagged:
,

Related Posts