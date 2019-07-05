Director Christopher Mcquarrie Doesn’t Think He’ll Direct A Superhero Movie

It’s no secret Mission: Impossible – Fallout director Christopher McQuarrie is a big fan of Superman. This might have roots in enjoying DC Comics or it might be tied to the fact that he thoroughly enjoyed his experience in working with Man of Steel actor Henry Cavill. Despite the duo having discussed a Superman movie in the past, McQuarrie now believes that the chances of him directing any super hero movie at all are very slim.

In a series of tweets, McQuarrie explained why he has not yet helmed a super hero flick. According to his sentiments, the fault lay on the studios. When asked if the rumors of him being attached to a Green Lantern movie were true, he debunked the notion. “Too complicated to explain,” Mcquarrie said. “It tied into the Superman movie that Cavill and I were proposing. No takers. The studios have never cared for my original ideas. They prefer that I fix their broken ones.”

McQuarrie clarified his comments, expressing that no one rejected him and Cavill, the simply never took him up on a pitch. “They never said no. They just never moved on it,” he said. “This was just before Fallout was released. And no, I would not reconsider. There’s too many other things I want to do.”

This lands us on a final tweet for the subject… “I must tell you, the possibility of my doing a superhero movie is remote in the extreme,” McQuarrie concluded.

I must tell you, the possibility of my doing a superhero movie is remote in the extreme. — Christopher McQuarrie (@chrismcquarrie) July 5, 2019

Back in April of this year, ComicBook.com caught up with McQuarrie, where the director revealed his conversations with Cavill about a Superman film.

“Henry Cavill knows what it would be like. We had a a lot of time hanging out on set, and Henry’s a huge fan of Superman,” McQuarrie said. “I can’t help but talk story to people, so he told me his take on Superman and I thought it was really great, and I gave him my two cents. The tweet you’re referring to is somebody asked ‘Would you do it?’ and I said ‘Hey, they know where to find me.’ Nobody’s asked, but you know…”

McQuarrie’s Mission: Impossible – Fallout is available now on blu-ray and DigitalHD. Cavill will next be starring in The Witcher on Netflix.