Matthew Vaughn Reveals What His Man of Steel 2 Plans Would Have Been

In 2013, Man of Steel made its debut, setting the DC Films world on a completely new course that is still being felt today. While Zack Snyder was the one who set the fan-favorite film in motion, it sounds like Matthew Vaughn almost brought a completely different perspective to the franchise — and the films to come after it. A recent interview with Polygon outlines what Vaughn and Mark Millar‘s proposed Superman trilogy – and the “massive, uplifting, hopeful” second film in it – would have been like.

“Vaughn revealed that the first film in the proposed trilogy was meant to take place almost entirely on Krypton, and focus on Jor-El and the impending explosion of Krypton. Though the alien planet would still face destruction, Vaughn and Millar’s take would have the event take place much later in the timeline, allowing Superman to grow up on his home planet and gradually become familiar with Earth, maturing into an adult before having to reckon with his loyalty to both planets.”

For some DC fans, the notion of Vaughn being attached to Man of Steel have been a bit of an open secret, as he and Millar pitched their project as early as 2008. Starting in 2017, it was revealed that Vaughn had taken part in talks to potentially helm Man of Steel 2.

“Weirdly if I did do Superman—and I made the mistake of telling someone yesterday I have spoken about it and then wallop (laughs)—I think my main take would be, it’s really boring but make a Superman film.” Vaughn said in September of 2017. “I just don’t feel a proper Superman—I think Donner did it to perfection for that time. Just doing the modern—I wanna do a modern version of the Donner [version]. Go back to the source material… For me Superman is color, feel-good, heroic. He’s a beacon of light in darkness. And that’s what I think Superman should be.”

“He and I are massive Superman fans.” Millar revealed in December of 2017. “I mean, we worship Richard Donner. We love the Christopher Reeve movies… He actually phoned me up a few months ago, and he said, ‘Hey, listen, DC, they’re very interested in me doing Man of Steel 2. Do you want to come in and do this?’ And I was like, ‘I’m exclusive to Netflix for years. We can’t even have that conversation.’ And he was like, ‘Oh, man. What’s the chances of this?’ And then he kind of drifted away. And he’s attached himself to a couple of things and all that. Y’know so, it’s one of those things that might, I mean- if somebody phones Matthew up and offers him enough money it could all change tomorrow.”

As Vaughn revealed in the same Polygon interview, he is not officially tied to the film at this point and time. But he did mention that “it’d be hard to say no” to the idea of directing an eventual Superman sequel.

