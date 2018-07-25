‘Man Of Steel’ Clip From ‘Teen Titans Go! To The Movies’ Released Online

No one is safe from the comedic punchlines of Teen Titans Go, and that goes for DC’s Man of Steel too.

The latest clip from Teen Titans GO! To The Movies features the lovable Titans heading to Krypton to stop a young Kal-El from being sent away in his spaceship. You might think the reason is to prevent something from changing the timeline or something, but as Jor-El and Lara soon learn, it isn’t that serious.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Titans just don’t want Kal-El to go off-planet without some fitting musical accompaniment, and so the group uses the crystals in Jor-El’s lab to give him a fitting sendoff into space. The results are infectious and hilarious, and you can check out the full clip in the video above.

As we’ve seen previously, every hero will get a few jokes thrown their way, including Green Lantern, Wonder Woman, and Deathstroke, who they constantly compare to Deadpool. As he so eloquently explains, he was first, but that doesn’t seem to matter to the Titans.

Teen Titans GO! To The Movies stars Kristen Bell, Will Arnett, Tara Strong, Khary Payton, Greg Cipes, Hynden Walch, and Scott Menville, and is directed by Aaron Horvath and Peter Rida Michail.

The official description for Teen Titans GO! To The Movies is listed below.

“It seems to the Teens that all the major superheroes out there are starring in their own movies-everyone but the Teen Titans, that is. But de facto leader Robin is determined to remedy the situation and be seen as a star instead of a sidekick. If only they could get the hottest Hollywood film director to notice them. With a few madcap ideas and a song in their heart, the Teen Titans head to Tinsel Town, certain to pull off their dream. But when the group is radically misdirected by a seriously super villain and his maniacal plan to take over the Earth, things really go awry. The team finds their friendship and their fighting spirit failing, putting the very fate of the Teen Titans themselves on the line.”

Teen Titans GO! To The Movies hits theaters on July 27.