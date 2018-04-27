Henry Cavill Wants A Direct ‘Man Of Steel’ Sequel

Superman star Henry Cavill hopes to reprise the role in a “direct sequel” to 2013’s Man of Steel, the actor told Collider at CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

“I’m having a lot of conversations, behind-the-scenes, with certain people and we will hopefully be having conversations with other people who are also behind-the-scenes to make things start happening,” Cavill said.

“It is very much in my desire to do a Man of Steel 2, a direct sequel to Man of Steel, and there is a whole bunch of Superman story that I want to tell. There is a whole style of Superman’s character that I’m very keen to tell and I’m looking forward to the opportunity.”

Cavill, who next stars in Mission: Impossible — Fallout for Paramount, has talked ideas with its director, Christopher McQuarrie, who calls Cavill “a huge fan of Superman.”

“I can’t help but talk story to people, so he told me his take on Superman and I thought it was really great, and I gave him my two cents,” McQuarrie told ComicBook.com, adding “nobody’s asked” him to steer the long-gestating super sequel.

Studio Warner Bros. has yet to tap a filmmaker for Man of Steel 2.

The Kryptonian superhero appeared again in followup Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice before returning again, however briefly, to save the day in Justice League.

Mad Max: Fury Road director George Miller reportedly mulled over the idea of tackling MOS2 in 2015, but the filmmaker quickly denied those rumors, saying he hopes his next project is “a very, very small film without any special effects and not many stunts.”

Kick-Ass and Kingsman: The Golden Circle director Matthew Vaughn acknowledged in September he has had “chats” with Warner Bros. about helming the next Superman solo, but talks are just that — talks.

DC Extended Universe producer Charles Roven said ahead of the release of Justice League in November MOS2 is only in the planning stages, indicating it could be some time before the superhero next takes flight in his own movie.

Mission: Impossible — Fallout, starring Tom Cruise and Henry Cavill, opens July 27.