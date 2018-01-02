‘Man Of Steel’ Has An Amazing ‘Star Wars’ Homage

Zack Snyder is still impressing fans with the intricate Easter eggs buried in his films – especially those found within his DC Extended Universe projects. Just recently we learned that Snyder used Man of Steel as Aquaman’s DCEU debut, and now comes word that Snyder incorporated his love of Star Wars into Man of Steel‘s epic finale!

As you can see in the Reddit thread above, fans are drawing connection to the scene where Superman flies through a collapsing skyscraper in the Battle of Metropolis, and the Millenium Falcon’s narrow escape from The Death Star in Star Wars: A New Hope.

It may seem like a stretch, but remember two things:

Zack Snyder is a pronounced Star Wars fan. No shot or sequence that Snyder composes is random. No matter your opinion of his work, on a technical level, Snyder is ever bit a “film school director.” His references to other parts of cinema are a long-standing theme of his work.

This isn’t the only time that fans have spotted Star Wars in one of Man of Steel‘s moments; there are theories out there that scenes like the World Engine attack on Metropolis or Superman’s first flight borrow audio from Star Wars – further hinting that Snyder put a lot of creative work into Superman’s reboot.

Justice League is now playing in theaters. The film will be followed in the DC Extended Universeby Aquaman on December 21, 2018, Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.