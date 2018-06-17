Zack Snyder Shares First Photo of Henry Cavill in ‘Man of Steel’ Costume

Henry Cavill has been charming audiences as Clark Kent/Superman for a while now, but now we have a new look at how it all began.

Zack Snyder, who directed Cavill across three DC Extended Universe films, recently shared the first photo of the actor wearing his Man of Steel costume. You can check out his Vero post, which features the photo, below.

Granted, Snyder has shared other “first looks” at Cavill as Superman before, but it looks like the majority of those were of him in the Christopher Reeve suit or other early costume tests. But this one of him in the final suit is pretty striking, and showcases just how good Cavill looks in the iconic getup.

For Superman fans – especially those who love Cavill’s portrayal – this photo is sure to be a delight. And even though Cavill is under contract to play Superman again, there’s no telling exactly what role that could be in. But it sounds like if Cavill has any say in it, that could happen within a proper Man of Steel sequel.

“I’m having a lot of conversations, behind-the-scenes, with certain people and we will hopefully be having conversations with other people who are also behind-the-scenes to make things start happening,” Cavill said in an interview earlier this year. “It is very much in my desire to do a Man of Steel 2, a direct sequel to Man of Steel, and there is a whole bunch of Superman story that I want to tell.”

“There’s a wonderful opportunity to tell the Superman story,” Cavill previously said in November of last year. “Now there is a fantastic chance to show Superman in his full colors and tell a very complex, character-driven movie that is based on story and have that wonderful sensation of hope and happiness. A feel-good movie with lessons laced in there as well.”

Upcoming DC Extended Universe films include Aquaman on December 21st, Shazam on April 5, 2019, and Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019.