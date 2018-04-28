Christopher McQuarrie Reveals He’s Talked Superman Movie Ideas With Henry Cavill

The future of the DC Films Universe is currently a big unknown, but thanks to CinemaCon 2018, we now have some of the first official details about what’s coming up that we’ve heard in awhile. Aside from some of the first Aquaman footage being revealed, a social media interaction also raised an interesting new possibility: A potential director for Man of Steel 2.

Writer / director Christopher McQuarrie (Jack Reacher, Usual Suspects) is currently at CinemaCon to promote Mission: Impossible – Fallout, the sequel to his highly-acclaimed Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation. Our own Brandon Davis caught up with Mr. McQuarrie, and asked him just how real the possibility of him taking on Man of Steel 2 would be. According to McQuarrie, his time on the Fallout set with Superman star Henry Cavill definitely sparked some ideas:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Henry Cavill knows what it would be like. We had a a lot of time hanging out on set, and Henry’s a huge fan of Superman. I can’t help but talk story to people, so he told me his take on Superman and I thought it was really great, and I gave him my two cents. The tweet you’re referring to is somebody asked ‘Would you do it?’ and I said ‘Hey, they know where to find me.’ Nobody’s asked, but you know…”

Right now, Man of Steel 2 is still looking for a director. Last fall, we got word that Kingsman director Matthew Vaughn had been in early talks for the Man of Steel sequel, but nothing seems to have come of that. Others have kept up the call for Zack Snyder to be given the chance to once again handle the franchise, despite the massive controversy surrounding the first Man of Steel. With nothing set in stone (or even wood) at this point, the possibilities are still wide open.

So: would McQuarrie be a good choice?

The filmmaker is pretty much defined by his penchant for making hard-boiled thrillers like The Usual Suspects, Valkyrie, or Jack Reacher, but in recent years he’s branched out, getting involved with massive blockbuster spectacles like Edge of Tomorrow and Mission: Impossible. It’s probably the influence of McQuarrie’s longtime friend Tom Cruise that has led to that growth, and after two Mission: Impossible films under his belt, he may indeed be ready for something like the Superman franchise. McQuarrie knows how to create awesomely tense sequences, and flourishes his work with crackling dialogue; that creativity and edge could make a Superman film that is very exciting and still edgy. The question is: would that be what the fans and DC Films executives want, at this point?

Man of Steel has remained controversial for its darker and edgier depiction of Superman, and many fans hoped that a sequel would return the character to friendlier and more heroic light. If McQuarrie is running things that’s still possible, but it definitely falls outside his usual wheelhouse.

Do you think Christohper McQuarrie would be a good director for Man of Steel 2? Let us know in the comments!

The DC Extended Universe continues with Aquaman on December 21st, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.