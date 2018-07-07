Margot Robbie Reveals Harley Quinn Will Get a New Costume in ‘Birds of Prey’

Suicide Squad star Margot Robbie says her Harley Quinn will have “new looks” in female-centric spinoff Birds of Prey.

“Oh yeah! Yeah, yeah, yeah,” a smiley Robbie told Yahoo when asked if Harley will have new looks when audiences see her next. Asked if she can dish details, Robbie said, “No, I can’t.”

“And honestly, [it’s] because the costumes haven’t been designed yet, but yes she’ll have new looks,” she said. “There will be new Halloween costumes out there, one day.”

Robbie debuted as the character in the 2016 David Ayer-directed blockbuster that reimagined the crazed criminal with an all-new look: a ripped red and white ‘Daddy’s Lil Monster’ t-shirt, red and blue shorts, spiky wrist bracelets, a ‘puddin’ neck choker — in reference to her lover, the Joker (Jared Leto) — and pink and blue dyed pigtails.

The star, also a producer on Birds of Prey, also said the Cathy Yan-helmed project will feature a diverse cast as a reflection of real life. The spinoff, set in the shared DC Cinematic Extended Universe, has been described as an “R-rated girl gang film” and is expected to feature the DCEU debut of Batgirl.

One of several Harley-centric planned productions on the table — including a Harley and Joker movie — Birds of Prey could also see appearances from characters like Black Canary, Huntress, or Catwoman and Poison Ivy, who were eyed for Ayer’s Suicide Squad follow-up Gotham City Sirens, which may not move forward.

Warner Bros. continues to mine smash hit Suicide Squad for DCEU spinoffs and hopeful franchise-within-a-franchise launchers: in addition to Birds of Prey and the undefined Harley/Joker movie, the studio is developing Suicide Squad 2 and are mulling over a Leto-led Joker solo movie.

Also gaining traction at the studio is a low budget Todd Phillips-directed Joker origin movie, expected to begin shooting this fall with star Joaquin Phoenix and producer Martin Scorsese.

Birds of Prey reportedly has an early 2019 production start. Warner Bros. has yet to stake a release date. The studio next releases Aquaman, out in December, followed by Shazam! in April 2019 and Wonder Woman 1984 in November 2019.