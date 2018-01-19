Warner Bros. Debating Which DC Movie Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn Will Be in Next

With the release of I, Tonya this week, actress Margot Robbie continues to see her star rise – which is exactly why Warner Bros. wants to get her into a new DC Films movie as Harley Quinn, ASAP. The only problem is, they can’t decide which project she should be in next!

The Wrap has put together their insider info into a report breaking down the three DC movies currently “in development” that are in conention to be Robbie’s next Harley Quinn role:

Suicide Squad 2 – Reports that there is a debate about what Robbie’s next are somewhat surprising, as we recently heard that Suicide Squad could be starting production in October, and that Robbie is definitely back for that. The report from The Wrap basically says that Suicide Squad 2 is the most likely time that Robbie will be back in her clown makeup, but given the late fall 2018 supposed start date, there is still the whole middle section of the year for Robbie to get one of two other projects rolling:

Birds of Prey – The Wrap reports that Robbie’s growing interest in DC Comics properties has made her a big fan of Birds of Prey, a spinoff film that has been rumored for some time now. Birds of Prey features Harley Quinn teaming up with other female Gotham City criminals like Catwoman and Poison Ivy; up-and-coming screenwriter Christina Hodson has already been tapped to write the script. However, any casting for the other big DC Comics character roles has yet to be announced, suggesting that Birds of Prey may not be ready enough to be Robbie’s next project.

Joker v Harley

This rumored spinoff film would put Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn and Jared Leto’s Joker center-stage in their own movie, the concept of which has never been clearly defined. It could be a prequel, could be a “versus” movie that launches Harley as a solo character, or something else, entirely. It has Crazy, Stupid, Love writers Glenn Ficarra and John Requa attached, but of all these proposed Harley Quinn projects, it seems to have the least momentum behind it.

