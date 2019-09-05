Mark Hamill Says His Career Would Have No Punchline Without Batman The Animated Series

Mark Hamill is known to many for playing Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars franchise, but he’s also been voicing the Joker in various animated DC projects since the early ’90s. Today marks the 27th anniversary of Batman: The Animated Series, which means Hamill has been voicing the Joker for that long, too. The actor recently took to Twitter to celebrate the occasion.

I went to Broadway in search of challenging character roles, only to find one of the most rewarding & enduring of them all- in this series. Without #BatmanTheAnimatedSeries, my career would have no punchline… 🦇#HappyAnniversaryBATSY Mad❤️from The🃏 https://t.co/gg4fJWdnZb — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) September 5, 2019

“#OnThisDay 27 years ago, September 5th, 1992: Batman: The Animated Series premiered on television! @RealKevinConroy @HamillHimself @IMPaulWilliams @Paul_Dini,” @TheAnimatedBat wrote.

“I went to Broadway in search of challenging character roles, only to find one of the most rewarding & enduring of them all- in this series. Without #BatmanTheAnimatedSeries, my career would have no punchline… #HappyAnniversaryBATSY Mad❤️from The🃏,” Hamill replied.

Many people responded to the tweet:

“And as a fan, I’m so grateful you found this incredible and unforgettable role!,” @OceanGirl790 wrote.

“What a fantastic series, now a cult and a classic. Thank you for your amazing performance as the Joker, unforgettable,” @Claudia__83 added.

“I still think you are THE epitome of actors to have portrayed the Joker. To do so without the benefit of being a physical actor for the role is a ridiculous achievement,” @LiamJR24 replied.

In addition to Batman: The Animated Series, Hamill also voiced Joker in Mask of the Phantasm, New Batman Adventures, Superman: The Animated Series, Batman Beyond, Birds of Prey, Justice League, Robot Chicken, Batman: Arkham Asylum, Arkham City, and Arkham Knight.

Hamill has also tweeted his opinions about the upcoming Joker film, which he thinks has potential:

A diabolically delicious character + a superb actor + a brilliant writer/director =

YES PLEASE!!! 🃏 https://t.co/Idu7dy8Jdm — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) April 3, 2019

Joker hits theaters on October 4th. Currently, you can catch Hamill lending his voice to The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance on Netflix, and will soon be seen in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which lands in theaters on December 20th.