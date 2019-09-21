Mark Hamill Honors Kevin Conroy, the Batman to His Joker, on Batman Day

Today, the iconic DC Comics hero, Batman, is being celebrated all around the world in honor of the character’s 80th Anniversary. The Bat-Signal is being projected in New York, Melbourne, Tokyo, Rome, Paris, London, Barcelona, Mexico City, Johannesburg, São Paulo, Berlin, Montreal, and Los Angeles to pay tribute to the Dark Knight. Many people who have a connection to the character have been posting about him today, including Mark Hamill. Hamill has been voicing the Joker, Batman’s biggest foe, in various animated projects since the ’90s, so he took the time today to honor Kevin Conroy, the Batman to His Joker.

It’s #BatmanDay2019 🦇- Celebrating 80 years of everyone’s favorite rodent-themed masked vigilante. For me, that means it’s also @RealKevinConroy Day… my partner in crime, my one & only #CapedCrusader since 1992. #MadLove to you Batsy! #StillJokingAfterAllTheseYears🃏 pic.twitter.com/HRssUyo8sd — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) September 21, 2019

Hamill and Conroy have worked together on multiple projects, including Batman: The Animated Series, Mask of the Phantasm, New Batman Adventures, Superman: The Animated Series, Batman Beyond, Justice League, Batman: Arkham Asylum, and Arkham City.

Recently, Hamill took to Twitter to celebrate the 27th Anniversary of Batman: The Animated Series.

I went to Broadway in search of challenging character roles, only to find one of the most rewarding & enduring of them all- in this series. Without #BatmanTheAnimatedSeries, my career would have no punchline… 🦇#HappyAnniversaryBATSY Mad❤️from The🃏 https://t.co/gg4fJWdnZb — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) September 5, 2019

It was also recently announced that Conroy will be showing up during The CW’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” which is expected to be the biggest crossover event in the Arrowverse’s history. He isn’t the only longtime DC Animated Universe presence that fans wanted to see in the upcoming event. Hamill has also been requested as the Joker in the crossover numerous times. Conroy even responded to those pleas and said that it would be cool to see on-screen.

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” will air on The CW this winter.