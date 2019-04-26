Mark Hamill Wishes the Joker a Happy Birthday

Happy Belated Birthday to iconic DC Comics villain, the Joker! Yesterday (April 25th) marked 79 years since the character’s first appearance in the Batman comics, and someone very close to the sinister clown decided to celebrate. Mark Hamill, who is known to most for playing Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars franchise, has been voicing the Joker since Batman: The Animated Series in 1992.

He’s Deranged! He’s Diabolical! He’s Demented! Today-He’s a Birthday Boy!

A) Joker Fanboy mARKHAMill

B/C) 1st Appearance Batman #1 April 25th 1940

D) Conrad Veidt in “The Man Who Laughs” 1928 (Visual inspiration for creators Bill Finger-Jerry Robinson & Bob Kane) #HBDclown 🎂🤡🃏 pic.twitter.com/TuByzTgLr5 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) April 25, 2019

“He’s Deranged! He’s Diabolical! He’s Demented! Today-He’s a Birthday Boy!,” Hamill wrote. As you can see, the actor attached some photos, and included a caption for each one.

In addition to Batman: The Animated Series, Hamill has also been the voice behind the Joker in Mask of the Phantasm, New Batman Adventures, Superman: The Animated Series, Batman Beyond, Birds of Prey, Justice League, Robot Chicken, Batman: Arkham Asylum, Arkham City, and Arkham Knight.

Many fans were quick to comment on the actor’s post, joining in on celebrating the famous bad guy.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY JOKER! No explosives in the cake this time,” @MadHatterCiesus joked.

“I never noticed ‘Arkham’ in your name! You can’t argue with Destiny! Happy Joker day! I love it when you get on Twitter and joke around with us!,” @Pandoraspocksa1 wrote.

“I hope that means we hold a huge Joker celebration next year for his 80th birthday like we did Batman,” @ClickPlay2Panic added.

The Joker has been a big topic of discussion lately since the new film starring Joaquin Phoenix is hitting theaters later this year. The new movie was directed by Todd Phillips, and also features Zazie Beetz (Sophie Dumond), Robert De Niro (Murray Franklin), Brett Cullen (Thomas Wayne), Frances Conroy (Penny Fleck), Marc Maron (Ted Marco), Douglas Hodge (Alfred Pennyworth), Josh Pais (Hoyt Vaughn), Bryan Tyree Henry, Bryan Callen, Shea Whigham, and Glen Fleshler. You can find the official description below:

“Drama. Joker centers around the iconic arch-nemesis and is an original, standalone story not seen before on the big screen. The exploration of Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix), a man disregarded by society, is not only a gritty character study but also a broader cautionary tale.”

When the first trailer for the movie dropped, Hamill was one of the first people to praise it.

Joker hits theaters on October 4th.

