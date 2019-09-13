All the Marvel Stars in The Suicide Squad

If you’ve watched all of James Gunn’s films, you’ve likely noticed a fair amount of talent appear in one project only to pop up in the next again. In fact, actors like Michael Rooker and Gregg Henry have appeared in all of the filmmaker’s projects. When Gunn officially revealed the entire cast of his upcoming The Suicide Squad for Warner Brothers, it’s no wonder a few familiar faces were on the graphic.

Michael Rooker – Yondu

A fierce Gunn loyalist, Rooker appeared in both of the director’s Guardians of the Galaxy films, before meeting his untimely demise in the second one. It was first reported Rooker would be playing King Shark in The Suicide Squad on May 9th, though the actor himself vehemently denied he would be in the project just two days later.

Sean Gunn – Kraglin/Rocket Motion Reference

As one might expect, Gunn’s brother Sean is also on tap to appear in the upcoming DCEU movie. Though he wouldn’t confirm his role in the film, Sean revealed to us last month the script to the movie was “really good.” It’s unclear who he’ll be playing.

David Dastmalchian – Kurt

Since bursting onto the scene in The Dark Knight, Dastmalchian has appeared in both Ant-Man movies as Kurt, one of Scott Lang’s (Paul Rudd) closest confidants. It’s been confirmed he’ll be playing the villainous Polka-Dot Man.

Taika Waititi – Korg

Not only does Taika Waititi play a fan-favorite character in Korg, but the actor is now suddenly one of the MCU’s most popular filmmakers. After directing Thor: Ragnarok, Waititi captured the attention of many. Before he returns to Marvel Studios to direct — and presumably appear in — Thor: Love and Thunder, Waititi will be appearing in The Suicide Squad in an undisclosed role.

Steve Agee – Gef

Another big Gunn loyalist, Agee played the Ravager Gef in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, giving us the iconic “A quarter is 25” line. When news first surfaced the actor was first attached to The Suicide Squad, it was as King Shark. That appears to be in question now we know Rooker is, in fact, appearing in the film.

Idris Elba – Heimdall

Likely the biggest name on this list, Elba has officially joined The Suicide Squad. First, it had been reported he would be replacing Will Smith as Deadshot, though that’s since changed. As of now, Elba’s real The Suicide Squad role is still being kept under wraps.

Nathan Fillion – Wonder Man (Kind Of, Not Really)

At one point, Fillion was set to appear as an Easter egg in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Before the film hit the cutting room floor, the longtime Gunn associate was supposed to appear as Simon Williams (Wonder Man) on posters in a scene in the film, though the sequence was eventually cut from the film.