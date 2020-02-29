Marvel Boss Joe Quesada Reveals Amazing New Batman Sketch

Joe Quesada might be the Executive Vice President and Creative Director of Marvel Entertainment, but he loves all superheroes. The exec posted an image from a recent drink and paint event where he took the time to represent one of his business rivals’ greatest creations. Batman has probably never been more popular and the rush of content around The Dark Knight doesn’t look like it’s going to slow down any time soon. The Internet waits with bated breath for any set footage from Matt Reeves’ upcoming The Batman. Nobody is sick of the Caped Crusader yet at all.

He wrote, “Detail on my unfinished Batman rough from last night’s Drink and Draw. This is just part of a much larger piece that I’ll hopefully finish in the next week or so, but gotta pay the bills first ;^) #batman”

After news of longtime DC Comics co-publisher Dan DiDio stepping down came to light, Quesada weighed in on the move and expressed sorrow that a man he respected wouldn’t be working the other end of the rivalry anymore. The former editor-in-chief of Marvel doesn’t know any more of the situation than has been reported, but he’s sad all the same.

“While the world of comics likes to look at things in terms of heroes and villains, that’s far from reality,” Quesada said. “I’ve known Dan Didio years before he was at DC. We lived in different universes and competed for more years than I can remember, he’s a good guy and has been a staunch advocate for our medium for nearly two decades. I want to personally wish him the best and look forward to all his future endeavors and successes.”

