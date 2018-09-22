Former Marvel Editor In Chief Pokes Fun At Batman Controversy

Batman has been making the news lately for unexpected reasons, and the former Editor in Chief of Marvel had some fun with the odd scenario.

That would be former Editor in Chief Axel Alonso, who took over in the role after Joe Quesada moved to a different position within Marvel. Alonso took to Twitter to have some fun with all the commotion over Batman: Damned, which gave a surprise look at Batman’s junk and took the internet by storm.

Alonso wrote, “Big week for penises.” When someone posted an old piece of art and said: “You were ahead of your time!” Alonso replied, “Penises are timeless.”

Big week for penises. — axel alonso (@axelalonsomarv) September 21, 2018

Batman: Damned is the first release from DC’s Black Label line, a line aimed at mature readers. It made sense then that if a scene like this was going to happen it would happen here, but since the release, DC has decided to censor the scene in future print releases of the issue. That scene is already censored in the digital versions, but you can probably still find the issue at comic shops if you are wanting the original uncensored version.

Batman: Damned #1 is written by Brian Azzarello and drawn by Lee Bermejo with a cover by Bermejo and a variant by Jim Lee. You can find the official description below.

“DC BLACK LABEL, the highly anticipated new imprint from DC Comics, starts here!

The Joker is dead.

There is no doubt about that. But whether Batman finally snapped his scrawny neck or some other sinister force in Gotham City did the deed is still a mystery.

Problem is, Batman can’t remember…and the more he digs into this labyrinthian case, the more his mind starts to doubt everything he’s uncovering.

So who better to set him straight than…John Constantine? Problem with that is as much as John loves a good mystery, he loves messing with people’s heads even more. So with John’s “help,” the pair will delve into the sordid underbelly of Gotham as they race toward the mind-blowing truth of who murdered The Joker.

BATMAN: DAMNED is a bimonthly super-natural horror story told by two of comics’ greatest modern creators—a visceral thrill-ride that proudly puts the “black” in BLACK LABEL.”

Batman: Damned #1 is in comic stores now.