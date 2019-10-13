Marvel Writer Dan Slott Responds to Backlash Over Calling Joker a Bad Movie

Joker, the new Todd Phillips film that follows the origin story of Batman’s biggest foe, hit theaters last week and has stirred up a lot of discourse. Many people loved the film, including ComicBook.com’s own Brandon Davis, but others don’t agree that it was an “insane masterpiece.” One such person is Dan Slott, the comic book writer known for The Amazing Spider-Man, She-Hulk, Silver Surfer, The Superior Spider-Man, The Mighty Avengers, and more. Slott took to Twitter with a slew of tweets explaining why he didn’t like Joker and, unsurprisingly, received a lot of flak from fans of the movie. Here are Slott’s original tweets:

Saw the JOKER tonight. Loved DARK KNIGHT & WONDER WOMAN.

Thought AQUAMAN & SHAZAM were FUN.

Can’t wait for HARLEY QUINN.

This isn’t an Anti-DC thing. JOKER was bad. Real bad. Joaquin Phoenix’s performance was a GOOD thing… in a BAD movie. Also, JOKER was a bad Joker movie. — Dan Slott (@DanSlott) October 13, 2019

Instead of watching the JOKER,

just go and watch THE KING OF COMEDY instead.

It’s a better movie. Trust me. — Dan Slott (@DanSlott) October 13, 2019

The most frustrating thing about the JOKER movie…

There are so many EXCELLENT DC Comics that dance around the Joker’s origins.

ANY of those– just using the comic pages as storyboards– would have made a far better movie than what they put up on the screen. — Dan Slott (@DanSlott) October 13, 2019

Just when you think the JOKER movie can’t get any worse, they found a way to incorporate a scene we’ve already seen way too many times in… super hero movies. (If you saw JOKER, you know what I’m talking about.) That was the rancid little cherry on top of this god awful sundae. — Dan Slott (@DanSlott) October 13, 2019

Here’s Slott’s response to the backlash from the above tweets:

Me: Here’s my opinion on something. Angry twitter guy: You’re wrong. Do people not get how opinions work? — Dan Slott (@DanSlott) October 13, 2019

He then continued to further explain why he didn’t like the film:

But it has to be earned. You can’t shorthand it by imitating other/better films (Taxi Driver, King of Comedy, Falling Down, Fight Club, etc.) If it’s not paced out well, if the character goes too far, too quickly, why should we continue to be invested in them? 2/ — Dan Slott (@DanSlott) October 13, 2019

Stacking the deck against the character isn’t character development. That’s just Job.

Being dark for dark’s sake isn’t a theme.

Rich = bad, poor = good isn’t a hot take.

Good cinematography, score, and even an excellent performance doesn’t fix the meal if the recipe is bad. 3/3 — Dan Slott (@DanSlott) October 13, 2019

Slott also responded to some people’s comments directly:

I put them on the level of “a movie I liked”.

That same level ALSO includes THE WIZARD OF OZ and THE SHINING.

It’s possible to LIKE different things.

And the HARLEY QUINN movie looks like fun.

What’s wrong with saying that? https://t.co/FF16158IrZ — Dan Slott (@DanSlott) October 13, 2019

Imagine if you put the best driver in the world in a very expensive car, but someone built the track so that it goes down a very boring, predictable road, and then into a wall or off of a cliff. https://t.co/FqOJHFbx2T — Dan Slott (@DanSlott) October 13, 2019

Finally, he explained his reasoning for the many tweets:

The only reason I’ve clarified & explained my points is because SO MANY PEOPLE in my mentions ASKED me to. This isn’t me harping on something over and over.

This is me replying to a LOT of you who have asked for my response. Think I’ve said all I’m going to say on it. We good? pic.twitter.com/m8ENyZmzll — Dan Slott (@DanSlott) October 13, 2019

Do you agree with Slott’s take? If not, do you take issue with someone voicing their opinions? Tell us in the comments!

