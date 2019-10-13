DC

Marvel Writer Dan Slott Responds to Backlash Over Calling Joker a Bad Movie

Joker, the new Todd Phillips film that follows the origin story of Batman’s biggest foe, hit […]

By

Joker, the new Todd Phillips film that follows the origin story of Batman’s biggest foe, hit theaters last week and has stirred up a lot of discourse. Many people loved the film, including ComicBook.com’s own Brandon Davis, but others don’t agree that it was an “insane masterpiece.” One such person is Dan Slott, the comic book writer known for The Amazing Spider-Man, She-Hulk, Silver Surfer, The Superior Spider-Man, The Mighty Avengers, and more. Slott took to Twitter with a slew of tweets explaining why he didn’t like Joker and, unsurprisingly, received a lot of flak from fans of the movie. Here are Slott’s original tweets:

Here’s Slott’s response to the backlash from the above tweets:

Videos by ComicBook.com

He then continued to further explain why he didn’t like the film:

Slott also responded to some people’s comments directly:

Finally, he explained his reasoning for the many tweets:

Do you agree with Slott’s take? If not, do you take issue with someone voicing their opinions? Tell us in the comments!

Joker is now playing in theaters everywhere. Other upcoming DC Movies include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.

Tagged:
,

Related Posts