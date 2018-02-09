Matt Ryan Says Monday’s ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Sets Up A Potential Constantine Return

Matt Ryan will bring his fan-favorite take on John Constantine to DC’s Legends of Tomorrow on Monday, and while there are no guarantees yet, the actor told ComicBook.com that he would be open to a return to the series.

Moreover, he said that given Constantine’s long-established tie to Legends baddie Damien Darhk, the story leaves the door open for more.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“When [Darhk] was first mentioned in Arrow, there was obviously some connection between him and John,” Ryan told ComicBook.com. “And then with everything that happens in this episode, it does leave the door open a bit. There is obviously some other kind of relationship that they’ve had or backstory that goes on between him and John, which there is potential to explore.”

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=7167]In an episode titled “Daddy Darhkest,” it is no surprise that Darhk and the attendant supernatural forces from which he draws his power will play a significant role in Monday’s episode. His exact connection to Constantine is teased a little more, but remains an iceberg, with only a fraction of the truth revealed and most of it still unclear.

Fans of Ryan’s own series will likely enjoy the episode, which feels more like an episode of Constantine than the character’s role on Arrow did, without losing Legends’ own unique identity.

“It did feel like a Constantine episode in a way,” Ryan said. “Getting to do the exorcisms again is great because in the Arrow episode there’s only a little bit of the spells anythings, and there was quite a bit of that [in Legends] and it did feel like he was driving the episode. It was surprisingly darker than I thought it was going to be, which was great. I thought the tone of it was quite dark compared to what I’ve seen of previous episodes. I thought that was great, and that Constantine fitted right into that.”

Constantine’s own background, both from the comics and from Ryan’s short-lived NBC series, will inform the episode, as well, which may give fans some ideas about what CW Seed’s Constantine animated series might hold when it debuts later this year.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow airs on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, beginning on February 12 and running through April, when the season concludes and Supergirl returns to take over the time slot.