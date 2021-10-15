McFarlane Day Pre-Orders Are Live: Spawn, DC Multiverse, The Witcher, and Warhammer 40K

Todd McFarlane has announced that GameStop will be hosting a big McFarlane Toys event today, October 15th that will include new figure releases for Spawn, DC Multiverse, The Witcher, and Warhammer 40K. Below you’ll find all of the details that you’ll need to add them to your collection.

The new McFarlane Toys releases became available to pre-order starting at 5am PT / 8am ET at GameStop. The launch was a bit clunky, but most of the figures are available to pre-order now. Direct links are available in the list below. Note that GameStop is also offering 15% off the McFarlane Toys action figures listed here.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/Todd_McFarlane/status/1448696505729097735?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

If you came here for the DC Multiverse figures, don’t forget that DC FanDome is set to to take place on Saturday, October 16th. It’s a pretty safe bet that you’ll have additional opportunities to score collectibles from upcoming DC projects – most notably Matt Reeves’ The Batman starring Robert Pattinson. LEGO sets based on The Batman have already been released, and there is surely more to come. Stay tuned to our Gear section for information on products released at the event.