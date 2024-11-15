McFarlane Joker Movie Murray Frankin Set Launches With a Crazy Price

McFaralne Toys is set to launch the DC Multiverse Joker Movie Live with Murray Franklin Deluxe Collector Set, and at first glance it’s pretty fantastic. It features 7-inch scale figures of Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker and Robert De Niro’s Murray Franklin as they appeared in the shocking talk show scene from the 2019 film. It also includes a full Live With Murray Franklin set, swappable Joker faceplates, alternate hands, a notebook, handgun, coffee mug, and more. What’s not to like? Well, many would answer with “the price”.

The DC Multiverse Joker Movie Live with Murray Franklin Deluxe Collector Set will cost a whopping $249.99 when it goes up for pre-order today, November 15th at 9am PT / 12pm ET here at Entertainment Earth (free U.S. shipping and mint condition guarantee). It is also available here on Amazon. UPDATE: The set is live and direct links have been added.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Needless to say, this is a big swing for McFarlane Toys, especially in the wake of the disaster that was Joker: Folie à Deux. However, McFaralne undoubtedly saw the complaints coming, so quantities might be low. That said, we have no doubt that a lot of collectors will spend the money, so keep that in mind if you’re thinking about picking it up.

In his review for Comicbook, Kofi Outlaw suggests that the Joker: Folie à Deux was intentionally terrible as part of a crazy plot that’s worthy of the Joker himself:

“Joker (2019) was a joke on society and DC fans alike – a statement that a real human story about a man being crushed by modern society or fighting back against said society doesn’t get the notice it does until you put a coat of Joker paint on it (and subsequently, filmmakers can’t get projects made unless they bend to the pop-culture genre of the day – comic book movies). Joker 2 seems to suggest that Philips and Phoenix were more horrified than anyone that their slapdash Joker(ish) project earned over $1 billion at the box office and got Phoenix the Best Actor Oscar – new career heights for both of them. It all but proved the point they were arguably trying to mock, with the entire subtextual humor arguably flying over the heads of so many viewers. The sequel, then, seems to mock every expectation of what a billion-dollar-grossing, Oscar-winning “comic book movie sequel” should do. The slapdash Joker tropes are mixed with slapdash versions of just about every kind of iconic “Oscar-bait” film: be it tragic-love dramas (A Star Is Born), musicals (La La Land), prison dramas (The Shawshank Redemption), courtroom dramas (To Kill a Mockingbird), or character-driven stories of reality vs. fantasy/madness, Folie á Deux mocks it all down to the overly-flowery title.”