McFarlane Toys Adds Three New Batman Cowls To The Collection

When you buy through our links, Comicbook may earn an affiliate commission. The cowl replicas in McFarlane Toys’ collection have been a great success, and three new options in 1:3 scale are about to arrive. This time, the reproductions will include cowls from Batman Begins with Christian Bale, the Batman: Hush comics, and the first appearance of Batman in Detective Comics #27, which was also the inspiration for a fantastic statue from McFarlane Toys and DC Direct earlier this month.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can order the latest McFarlane Toys/DC Direct cowls starting December 18th at 9 am PST/12 pm EST here at Entertainment Earth. The cowls should be available here at Amazon at that time as well. We expect them to be priced at $14.99 each. Details on previously released cowls in the collection and where they can be purchased can be found here. Below, you’ll find information on some recent McFarlane Toys releases that you should have on your radar.

DC Multiverse Batman vs. Kong

While you’re at it you might want to check out McFarlane Toys’ first 2-pack in their DC Multiverse Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong lineup. Based on the 2023 crossover event collaboration between DC Comics, Legendary Comics, and Toho International, the set features Batman facing off against a Kong Megafig. In the package you’ll find a 7-inch Batman figure with a 11 1/2-inch tall King Kong Megafig figure (with an alternate head) and a bonus 3-inch Batman figure that’s more appropriately scaled to Kong. It also comes with a figure display base and a collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.The set is now available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon priced at $69.99.

McFarlane Toys also kicked off a new DC Multiverse subline called Cover Recreations recently, with the first release being The Dark Knight Returns #1 Batman Gold Label Set. Based on the cover of the iconic Frank Miller The Dark Knight Returns #1, the figure is painted black in order to match the silhouetted Batman, who’s only lit by a singular lightning strike. Pre-orders are live now here on Amazon as an exclusive priced at $29.99.

The set includes 4 extra hands, a Batarang with rope, wired soft goods cape, a deluxe display base with cover reprint backdrop, and a collectible art card.