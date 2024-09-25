McFarlane Toys DC Super Powers Figure Wave 9: Bizarro, Batman, Superman, and Riddler
Everything you need to know about the McFarlane Toys DC Super Powers collection.
In 2022, McFarlane Toys / DC Direct brought back the Kenner Super Powers action figure lineup to deliver maximum '80s nostalgia with a touch of the 21st century. Today the collection continues in a big way with the launch of wave 9, which includes Bizarro, Batman, Superman, and Riddler priced at $9.99 each. Pre-order details can be found below followed by information on previous waves. Note that U.S. shipping is free at Entertainment Earth on orders over $99, and there's a flat $7.95 shipping fee on all orders below that threshold.
- DC Super Powers Wave 9 Bizarro – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- DC Super Powers Wave 9 Batman Black and Gray – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- DC Super Powers Wave 9 Riddler – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- DC Super Powers Wave 9 Superman Classic – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
Wave 8 which included Booster Gold, Metamorpho, Green Lantern (Guy Gardner), and Black Manta.
- DC Super Powers Wave 8 Booster Gold – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- DC Super Powers Wave 8 Metamorpho – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- DC Super Powers Wave 8 Green Lantern Guy Gardner – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- DC Super Powers Wave 8 Black Manta – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- DC Super Powers Wave 8 Action Figure Case of 6 (Adds Batman The Dark Knight Returns and Superman Fleischer Variant figures) – See at Entertainment Earth
Wave 7 included four new figures along with Braniac's Skull Ship and Blue Beetle's The Bug Aerial Mobile Headquarters vehicles.
- DC Super Powers Wave 7 Kilowog – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- DC Super Powers Wave 7 Blue Beetle – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- DC Super Powers Wave 7 Brainiac – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- DC Super Powers Wave 7 Batman Manga – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- DC Super Powers Wave 7 Case of 6 – See at Entertainment Earth – adds Sinestro (Sinestro Corps War) and Superman Gold Edition 40th Anniversary
- DC Super Powers Skull Ship / Brainiac's Hi-Tech Space Craft Vehicle – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- DC Super Powers The Bug / Blue Beetle's Aerial Mobile Headquarters Vehicle – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
Wave 6 ncluded new 4-inch scale figures of Lord Superman, Green Lantern, Sinestro, and Batman of Zur En Arrh.
- DC Super Powers Wave 6 Lord Superman – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- DC Super Powers Wave 6 Green Lantern Hal Jordan – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- DC Super Powers Wave 6 Sinestro (Super Friends) – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon (coming soon)
- DC Super Powers Wave 6 Batman of Zur en Arrh – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- DC Super Powers Wave 6 4-Inch Scale Action Figure Case of 6 – See at Entertainment Earth (Includes Batman and Flash Gold Editions)
As for wave 5, it included Batman, Superman, and The Flash figures, Batman's bizarre Whirly-Bat helicopter vehicle, and more.
- DC Super Powers Whirly-Bat Batman's Aerial Pursuit Copter Vehicle ($19.99) – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- DC Super Powers Peacemaker, Judo Master, and Vigilante 3-Pack ($29.99) – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- DC Super Powers Wave 5 Thomas Wayne Batman Flashpoint Figure ($9.99) – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- DC Super Powers Wave 5 Superman Reborn Figure ($9.99) – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- DC Super Powers Wave 5 The Flash Opposites Attract Figure ($9.99) – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- DC Super Powers Wave 5 Batman Black Suit Variant Figure ($9.99) – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- DC Super Powers Wave 5 Nightwing Knightfall Figure ($9.99) – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- DC Super Powers Wave 5 Robin Tim Drake Variant Figure ($9.99) – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
DC Super Powers action figures released in wave 4 include Wonder Woman (Rebirth Variant), Aquaman (Rebirth), Batman (Classic Detective), and Tim Drake Robin. All of the figures feature 5 points of articulation and a soft fabric cape where applicable. Some of these figures are available here on Amazon. Details on the vehicles in this wave can be found below.
- DC Super Powers Invisible Jet ($19.99) – See on Amazon: Wonder Woman's Invisible Jet seats one Super Powers figure and features a pop up canopy and lasso capture claw.
- DC Super Powers Batmobile ($29.99) – See on Amazon: Batman's Batmobile can seat two Super Powers figures and features button-activated battering ram and a fold out jet engine.
Previously released Super Powers figures in the McFarlane Toys / DC Direct lineup were Walmart exclusives, and may or may not be available here.