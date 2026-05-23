Netflix’s Most Anticipated Release of 2026 Unveils Exciting Update Ahead of Its Debut

Ever since the year began, Netflix has been dropping one exciting anime series and film after another, including Love Through a Prism, Cosmic Princess Kaguya, Baki-Dou: The Invincible Samurai, and many more. As Summer is right around the corner, the platform has another set of exciting new releases for fans, including Sparks of Tomorrow by Kyoto Animation. The animation studio was established in 1985, and it’s known for several acclaimed series, including Violet Evergarden, A Silent Voice, and many more. Sparks of Tomorrow was announced in January this year and is getting closer to its release date. Since Anime Expo will be held so close to the third season’s release date, the official X handle confirmed the anime will be screening the first two episodes for the attendees on July 3rd at 10:00 A.M. in the JW Marriott Platinum Ballroom.

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For over three decades now, the annual anime convention held in California, known as Anime Expo, has been bringing exciting news, merchandise, and more. Each year, the event celebrates Japanese pop culture, features panels, holds workshops, and much more as the entire world awaits new updates on upcoming shows. This year’s convention will be held from July 2nd to July 5th, and more details about the other panels will be shared later on. Along with new anime, beloved series such as Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End and many more will be taking the stage during the event.

When Is Sparks of Tomorrow Coming Out?

Image Courtesy of Kyoto Animation

The anime will release new episodes weekly on Netflix for global fans starting July 5th, 2026. The official website also confirms that the anime will broadcast new episodes every week in Japanese networks such as ABC TV, TOKYO MX, TV Aichi, and BS11. The series will be exclusively streaming on Netflix following its premiere, while fans can get the first look during the convention. Minaru Ota, who has contributed to A Silent Voice, Violet Evergarden, Liz and the Blue Bird, among many other films and series, will be serving as the anime director.

What Is Sparks of Tomorrow About?

Image Courtesy of Kyoto Animation

This upcoming anime is based on the acclaimed light novel written by Hiro Yuki and illustrated by Kazumi Ikeda. The story is set in an alternate version of the early 20th century, where Kyoto has evolved differently from the world we are familiar with, since it is shrouded in soot, smoke, and steam after the rapid development of steam power.

While the world dreams of an age of electricity, Kihachi Sakamoto, a young man, grieves the death of his brother, with whom he shared dreams of a new age. He spends his days in suspicion of a strange dream he once had and is trying to look for an answer.

Additionally, Inaoko Momonkawa, a devout girl, has buried an overwhelming feeling of regret in her heart after her mother’s death. After a fateful encounter, the duo embarks on a journey to seek the secret of the Electrical Catalog and unravel the dark truth hidden from the world.

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