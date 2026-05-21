7 Marvel Characters Who Could Host the Speed Force

The Speed Force is one of the most powerful forces in comics. It was introduced in the mid ’90s to make sense of the Flash’s ever-increasing powers. The Scarlet Speedster’s comics abused the laws of physics and it was a way to hand wave all of that. It allowed speedsters to reach speeds that were ludicrous and to do the coolest stuff in comics. It’s become a key part of the multiverse in the years since and was the first of several different Forces that would later be revealed in the Flash comics in the ’10s. The Flash and DC’s various speedsters are some of the most powerful beings in any superhero universe because of it.

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Marvel Comics doesn’t really have anything like the Speed Force, instead just ignoring that physics are a thing. It does have some speedy characters and they could definitely make use of DC’s greatest force. These seven Marvel characters could host the Speed Force, using it power to save or endanger the day.

7) Super Sabre

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Super Sabre has mostly been forgotten in the present day. He was a mutant who fought in World War II, using his superhuman speed to battle evil. He would be recruited into the Freedom Force, a group of mutants led by Mystique that worked with government. He could move at the speed of sound and his muscles, bones and skin were stronger so they could stand up to the rigors of super speed. He had decades of experience with super speed and would be great with the Speed Force, reaching levels of speed he never thought possible.

6) Cannonball

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Cannonball is a low key legend. He was a founding member of the New Mutants, the second leader of X-Force, the first New Mutant to join the X-Men, and one of the most underrated Avengers. His powers allow him to blast through the air at great speed, with a kinetic energy field protecting him. The Speed Force would take him to the next level and he’d honestly be pretty good with it; he learned how to control his kinetic energy shield and blasting ability, so manipulating the Speed Force would be a snap for him. Maybe someone would actually remember how cool he was if he had it.

5) Speed Demon

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Speed Demon was a low-level Spider-Man villain. He’s been a member of the Thunderbolts in the ’00s and the Superior Foes of Spider-Man, using his super speed for crime. He was never the fastest speedster in comics, but he was a pretty good one. The Speed Force would allow him to become an even better criminal, since there are so few actual speedster heroes. It’s doubtful that he would rise to the highest levels of it power, but he would definitely be able to move much faster than he can right now, which would be useful to him.

4) Spider-Man

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Spider-Man is Marvel’s most relatable hero and he’s fast, but no one would mistake for a speedster. However, if there’s anyone that could figure out how to use the Speed Force in a responsible way, it’s one hundred percent him. Peter Parker is a scientist and the power of the Speed Force would intrigue him. He would study it, practice with it, and learn how to use it to allow him to help more people than ever. He would be the most responsible speedster in comics very quickly, making even the staid Barry Allen look like a loafer.

3) Makkari

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Makkari is the fastest Eternal, which is saying something. Eternals are interesting because their bodies are both completely indestructible but also easily changeable and Makkari has changed into a woman, made deaf while trying to awake the Dreaming Sentinel. She has always been able to reach insane speeds and the Speed Force would allow her to move faster than she ever imagined. She’d almost certainly be able to reach the upper levels of its power, thanks to her Eternal heritage, and would become the most formidable of her already potent people.

2) Silver Surfer

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Silver Surfer is one of the most powerful users of the Power Cosmic and has always been one of the fastest characters in the Marvel Universe. His powers already allow him to move faster than the speed of light and the Speed Force would add to that. Norrin Radd already understands what it’s like to have access to an amazing power source, so the Speed Force wouldn’t be all that big of a change for him. He’s already superlatively powerful and the Speed Force would make him even more so, allowing him to save even more lives.

1) Quicksilver

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Scarlet Witch gets all the love, but Quicksilver is the better Maximoff twin. He’s been a member of the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants, the Avengers, and X-Factor and is something of an icon. He was Marvel’s premiere speedster for years, but he was never as fast as the Flash. The Speed Force would change that. Pietro is someone who wants to be the best, so giving him access to the greatest source of speed ever would give him that chance. He’d definitely try to master that power and maybe with it, he’d finally get the respect that he deserves.

What Marvel characters do you think would be best with the Speed Force? Leave a comment in the comment section below and join the conversation on the ComicBook Forums!