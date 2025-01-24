McFarlane Toys DC Super Powers Wave 10: Atom, Robin, Lobo, and Flash

Following yesterday’s Collector Edition wave featuring Power Girl (Power Girl: Reborn), Captain Cold (The Rogues) and Guy Gardner (Green Lantern Corps), McFarlane Toys is back with another DC Direct wave of Super Powers figures. Inspired by the DC Super Powers line of the ’80s, the new collection of figures includes 4-inch scale retro figures of Atom (Ray Palmer), Flash (Jay Garrick), Lobo, and Robin (Jason Todd). Pre-orders are available individually via the links below, but you might want to grab the case pack which also includes Unmasked Batman and Superman (Return of Superman) figures.

Videos by ComicBook.com

McFarlane Marvel Statues Wave 3

In other recent McFarlane Toys news, they dropped their third wave of 1:10 and 1:6-scale Marvel poseable figures last week with additions that included X-Men’s Cyclops, Secret Wars Spider-Man, Mighty Thor’s Thor, and more. A full breakdown of the lineup can be found below. Pre-orders are available here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon.