New McFarlane Collector Edition Pre-Orders Include Power Girl

McFarlane Toys is set to add three more 7-inch scale figures to their DC Multiverse Collector Edition lineup on Thursday, January 23rd at 9am PT / 12pm ET. At that time, look for pre-orders to open up for figures of Power Girl (Power Girl: Reborn), Captain Cold (The Rogues) and Guy Gardner (Green Lantern Corps) here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon. Direct links will be added to the list below after the launch, so stay tuned for updates.

Videos by ComicBook.com

McFarlane Collector Edition Power Girl #31 – See on Entertainment Earth / Amazon

McFarlane Collector Edition Green Lantern #32 – See on Entertainment Earth / Amazon

McFarlane Collector Edition Captain Cold #30 – See on Entertainment Earth / Amazon

You can check out the previous (NYCC 2024) wave of McFarlane Collector Edition figures right here.

Details regarding accessories are unknown at the time of writing, but you can expect the figures to be priced at around $29.99 each.

McFarlane Marvel Statues Wave 3

In other recent McFarlane Toys news, they dropped their third wave of 1:10 and 1:6-scale Marvel poseable figures last week with additions that included X-Men’s Cyclops, Secret Wars Spider-Man, Mighty Thor’s Thor, and more. A full breakdown of the lineup can be found below. Pre-orders are available here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon.