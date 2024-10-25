McFarlane Toys Launches a Weird Justice League Task Force Darkseid Build-A-Wave

McFarlane Toys Justice League Task Force Build-A-Wave

McFarlane Toys is set to open up pre-orders for a strange Build-A-Wave series of DC Multiverse figures that are inspired by a poorly reviewed video game that launched on the Super Nintendo and Genesis in 1995. The game in question is Justice League Task Force, and the lineup includes figures of Superman, The Flash, Aquaman, and Batman that include pieces to assemble Darkseid.

If you ask us, this wave is worth picking up for Darkseid and the weird face sculpts and luxurious hair on Superman and Aquaman. It appears that they’ve come fresh from the salon to look their best in battle. Pre-orders for the figures are expected to go live starting at 9am PT / 12pm ET today, October 25th here at Entertainment Earth (free U.S. shipping on orders $39+ for a limited time) priced at $24.99. They should also be available on Amazon. Direct links will be added to the list below after the launch. UPDATE: links and an image of Darkseid added below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Darkseid Justice League Task Force Build-A-Wave Figure

TOdd’s Mods Wave 1

On a related note, McFarlane Toys launched a new line of collectibles dubbed “Todd’s Mods” earlier this week. They appear to be McFarlane Toys’ take on Funko Pops as limited edition, 4.5-inch posed vinyl figures. Wave 1 includes Batman, Swamp Thing, and Bane. Pre-orders sold out at Entertainment Earth (case versions are still available), but you can still pre-order them here on Amazon at the time of writing.

You can keep tabs on more of the latest McFarlane Toys releases right here.