5 Anime Coming to HIDIVE in April 2026

The exciting Spring 2026 anime season is finally here as fans prepare for new series to drop this quarter. The first season of the year includes some of the greatest anime ever, including the sequel seasons of Jujutsu Kaisen, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, and many more. Additionally, many unique new shows, such as Sentenced to be a Hero and You and I Are Polar Opposites, captured fans’ hearts right after their debut episodes and will return with their sequels soon. While most of the anime released in every season stream on Crunchyroll, HIDIVE has its own slate of new releases for each month.

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Most of the series added to the platform aren’t always the latest debuts, but it’s never too late to add more shows to your watchlist. The official website of HIDIVE released its April 2026 schedule, including all the series coming to the platform.

5) Petals of Reincarnation

Image Courtesy of HIDIVE

Based on the 2014 supernatural mystery manga by Mikihisa Konishi, the anime will finally be making its debut on April 2nd, 2026. The story is set in a fantasy world where a mysterious object known as the Branch of Reincarnation grants people the talents of their past lives. However, the world is upside down when Touya Senji encounters one of his classmates, Haito Luo Buffett, who has used the object to fight against a serial killer.

4) Farming Life in Another World Season 2

Image Courtesy of Pony Canyon

This relaxing isekai anime will be returning with a sequel three years after the first season was released. The story centers around Hiraku Machio, who has been reincarnated in another world where he can live as he pleases. Since he wanted to try farming after living a brutal life in his original world, he was bestowed with a special ability that transforms him into anything useful.

3) Yowayowa Sensei

Image Courtesy of Brain’s Base

This ecchi anime will be making its debut on April 11th, 2026. The story follows Abikura, who learns that his homeroom teacher in the new term is Hiyori Hiwamura, known as the Scary-Scary Sensei, who is rumored to curse anyone who crosses her. However, he soon discovers that there’s more to her than meets the eye.

2) The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to Savior Season 2

Image Courtesy of OLM

This beloved otome isekai anime will be returning with a sequel season on April 7th, 2026, almost three years since its debut. The story revolves around Pride Royal Ivy, who recalls her former life and learns she is the final boss of an otome game. While tormented by the nightmares of her tragic death, Ivy prepares for the day she is destined to die, not realizing she has already taken a different path in life that will have a major impact on the kingdom.

1) Kirio Fanclub

Image Courtesy of Statelight

This anticipated anime is based on a short manga by Chikyuu no Osakana Pon-chan and will make its debut on April 2nd. This lighthearted comedy follows the daily lives of two high school girls who often talk about a boy in their class, as their relationship juggles between friendship and rivalry.

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