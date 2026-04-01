DC Just Turned One of Batman’s Worst Stories Into a New Epic

Batman is the most published and arguably the most popular superhero in the entire world. The Caped Crusader has been adapted into just about every form of entertainment imaginable, but the comics those stories are based on have consistently stayed at or near the top of the most-sold charts. With over 8000 comics following his adventures and many more on the way, it’s no surprise that Batman has some of DC’s best stories under his belt. Of course, by that same logic, the opposite is true, too. Batman would inevitably have some bad stories, but his lows are some of the worst there will ever be. Hopefully.

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Still, even the worst stories have the potential to lay the groundwork for truly incredible comics that come after. There is no better example than one of the most hated Batman comics ever, “Gotham War.” This nonsensical event pitted Batman against Catwoman, had ninety-five percent of the Bat-Family chill with rampant burglary, and ended with a headache-inducing “twist.” It’s rightfully disregarded, but as bad as this event was, it sowed the seeds for the incredible rivalry and overarching villain in Matt Fraction’s Batman (2025). Vandal Savage is establishing himself as an awesome Batman villain, and it’s all thanks to “Gotham War.”

An Immortal Trapped in a Cage of Crime

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

While Batman and Catwoman squabbled over whether or not her legion of criminals was good for Gotham, Vandal Savage came to the city seeking salvation. His immortality was fading, and he hoped to reignite it with artifacts made from pieces of the same meteorite. Along the way, he purchased Wayne Manor, just to rub it in Bruce’s face. In the end, the artifacts exploded. Savage’s immortality was restored, but with the catch that he was tied to Gotham City. If he ever left the city borders, he would shrivel into nothing. Caged like an animal, Savage was approached by the corrupt elites of Gotham, who offered him the Commissioner position.

Batman #8 sees Bruce meet up with the original Green Lantern, Alan Scott, to ask for advice on dealing with Savage. They both agree that it’s strange that Savage stayed in Gotham, implying he can’t leave, but Alan said that it’s not strange at all why he’s declaring war on Batman. Bruce has proven he can outwit and outman Savage innumerable times, and to a man like Savage, his pride is one of the only constants he has. He’s using his position to torture Bruce personally, and won’t stop until he finally pays him back for every insult he’s taken. Of course, with Savage’s scale on time, that could mean anything, but it definitely means changing Gotham City for the worse.

At the same time, Savage moved forward with his plan to destroy Gotham from the inside. He met with the new mayor, Poison Ivy, and got her official sanction to declare the entire Batman Family outlaws. He doesn’t just want to kill Batman. Savage wants to rip apart everything that Batman stands for by turning the city he’s dedicated himself to protecting against him. He wants to win permanently, eternally. This is just the first step towards that ultimate, complete victory, and so far, it’s a whole lot of fun.

A Rocky Start Turned to a Thrilling New Adventure

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

“Gotham War” was undoubtedly a bad story, but that doesn’t mean all of its ideas were terrible. Vandal Savage being trapped in Gotham and taking over as Commissioner has a lot of narrative potential and tension baked in. It’s a fun setup that is begging for a smart execution, and that’s exactly what Fraction is giving us. This story is all about Batman trying to puzzle out what Savage’s goals are and why he can’t leave. It forces Bruce on the back foot, where he is clearly capable of outsmarting Savage, but has to figure out how he’s thinking to do so. Batman is being challenged in a very unique way that doesn’t happen often, and seeing his struggle, but clearly being able to do it is great.

This is also Savage at his best. He’s simultaneously a terrifying man who can wait centuries to execute a plan, and a petty man-child who can’t forgive someone being better than him at something. Savage is a monster kept up at night by the thought of Batman laughing at him, and that makes him such an intriguing villain to dig into. This is a great challenge for both characters, using their greatest strengths in unique ways. It wouldn’t be possible without the setup done in “Gotham War,” so, as much as I don’t like that story, even I have to admit that it did some good. When it comes to comics, never judge a story by itself alone, as other writers can always turn it into something incredible.

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