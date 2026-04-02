10 Marvel Heroes the Avengers Can’t Stand

The Avengers are Marvel Comics‘ greatest team, bringing together heroes to defeat threats that no one hero could stand against. While the civilians of the Marvel Universe are often pretty fickle when it comes to supporting superheroes, Earth’s Mightiest Heroes have been able to keep themselves in the good graces of the public in a way that many other heroic groups haven’t been able to. They are the cream of the crop, the greatest heroes of them all, and they are just as beloved in the superhero community as they are with the general public. However, just because everyone loves the team, that doesn’t mean that they love everyone.

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The Avengers have a lofty reputation, but they are just human (well, not all of them, but you know what I mean). They do their best to be as nice to everyone as possible, but there are some heroes that they just don’t like, even some who have been members of the group. These ten Marvel heroes and the Avengers don’t get along very well, showing that the group isn’t perfect.

10) Wolverine

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Wolverine is the best there is at what he does, and he’s rode that to becoming one of the most popular superheroes ever. However, Logan can be very hard to deal with, and that has meant that a lot of heroes just don’t like him very much. His attitude kept him from joining the Avengers for a long time, but that eventually changed. While he did make friends on the team, most of them were kind of annoyed by him at some point during his tenure. He just rubs people the wrong way sometimes, and even though the Avengers love to have him on their side, they don’t always like having him by their side, if that makes sense.

9) Spider-Man

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Spider-Man is a beloved hero, but most heroes have the same problem with him. Peter Parker is known for being a motormouth, and plenty of heroes just don’t want to deal with that. His sense of humor is E is for Everyone, as in he targets everyone with his jokes and quips. While the Avengers like to have him around because he’s one of the best fighters in the Marvel Universe, a lot of the team’s stalwarts find him a tad annoying and don’t really have any problem letting him know.

8) Red Hulk

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So, calling the Red Hulk a hero may be something of a stretch, but General Thunderbolt Ross isn’t exactly a villain either. When he first became the Red Hulk, he ran through everyone in his way, but he’d eventually end as an Avenger, fighting alongside the group against the Hood when he gained the Infinity Gauntlet and the X-Men. He’s worked for the government since then, and all of his dealings with the Avengers have been frosty. Ross is all about doing his duty to the country and to him, the Avengers are play acting, not willing to do what needs to be done. The team finds his unquestioning loyalty to the government to be a huge problem, and usually end up coming to blows with him.

7) Ares

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Civil War broke the Marvel superhero community in twain, leading to two Avengers teams, one registered and one underground. The registered team, the Mighty Avengers, needed some godly muscle with Thor dead and Hercules hating them for their role in the death of Captain America, and they recruited Ares, the Greek God of War. He was the team’s mouthy bruiser, and while everyone appreciated his power, they didn’t like to deal with his blunt, standoffish attitude. He’d stay with the Avengers after Norman Osborn took over the Superhero Initiative, and even the Dark Avengers hated him because of his attitude. He was killed by the Void when he realized Osborn was lying to him, and the Avengers have never asked him to come back to the team.

6) Adam Warlock

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Adam Warlock came to prominence in the ’70s, when what we today recognize as cosmic Marvel came into being under the pen of writer/artist Jim Starlin, after first appearing in Fantastic Four #66. He had few dealings with the Avengers, battling Thanos, the High Evolutionary, and the Magus. He asked the Avengers for help against Thanos when the Mad Titan got a Cosmic Cube, and ended up in the Soul Gem. He returned in Infinity Gauntlet, and basically threw the heroes of the Earth into a meat grinder to defeat Thanos. Since then, the Avengers have not been overly happy when he shows up, as he always manipulates them into doing his bidding, treating them like pieces on a cosmic chessboard.

5) Professor X

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The Avengers and the X-Men have a strained relationship. They’ve fought numerous times over the years, as they have very different missions, and usually have to put their differences aside for the greater good at some point. Professor X and the Avengers have always had an interesting relationship. He definitely looked down on them to an extent, and even though he was a member of the Illuminati, he had few positive dealings with Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. Professor X has become more villainous, and that has affected the Avengers’ relationship with him. This came to a head in the Krakoa Era, when the rather imperious Xavier lorded over everyone. The X-Men are also mostly tired of Charles, and the Avengers even more so.

4) Cyclops

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Cyclops is the Captain America of the mutants, but that doesn’t mean he has a good relationship with the Avengers. He’s led the X-Men in battle with Earth’s Mightiest Heroes numerous times, and he doesn’t trust them as far as he can throw them and he’s a very strong man. He often has a very bad attitude when dealing with them, as he believes that they don’t care about the mutant race at all. In fact, it’s only been in recent years that he’s warmed up to them, and that’s mostly because Carol Danvers is an old friend and current Avengers bigwig. However, most members usually aren’t thrilled when they see Scott Summers.

3) Namor

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Namor and the Avengers have long had a lot of animosity, despite Namor being a member of the team many times. There’s one simple reason for this: Namor is one of the biggest jerks in the Marvel Universe. He’s the king of the biggest kingdom on Earth, and his ego and imperiousness are off the scales. He’s also attacked the surface world numerous times; when he’s not a member of the Avengers, they know that there’s a good chance he’s going to attack them. There’s a lot of bad blood between the Sub-Mariner and Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, and it’s never going away.

2) Deadpool

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For decades, Spider-Man was the most annoying hero in the Marvel Universe, but all of that changed when Deadpool decided that he wanted to be a hero. Wade Wilson is, at his core, a sweet man who just wants to be accepted but he can’t help his mental issues. He constantly tells jokes to deal with his mental anguish, and can be very hard to deal with. He’s kind of like a puppy dog, in that he loves you and is cute, but he’s going to eat everything on the floor and go to the bathroom in the house. He’s annoying and most of Avengers just don’t want to deal with all of that.

1) The Hulk

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The Hulk is the strongest on there is, as well as a founding Avenger. However, right from the start, the Jade Giant made problems with the team and soon left after they fought him while mind-controlled. Since then, he’s mostly fought the team, with several stints as a member. The team knows how dangerous the Hulk is and while there’s definitely sympathy for Bruce Banner and what the the Green Goliath has put him through, they are reticent to trust him. They want to like him, but they know that there’s always the chance that he’s going to flip out and break the team.

What heroes do you think the Avengers can’t stand? Leave a comment in the comment section below and join the conversation on the ComicBook Forums!