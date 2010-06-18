Megan Fox Looks Back On Jonah Hex Role

✖

Megan Fox starred in DC's Jonah Hex movie back in 2010 alongside Josh Brolin - a statement that seems like it would result in a sure-fire hit at the box office, by today's standards. However, Jonah Hex has earned an infamous reputation as one of the biggest comic book movie bombs of all time - a fact that Megan Fox reflects on, in a new interview. So after more than a decade, how does the Transformers actress feel about her brief moment in the DC movie universe, and the legacy of Jonah Hex?

These days, the news that DC and Warner Bros. were working on a Jonah Hex project starring Josh Brolin and Megan Fox would probably be met with a whole lot of fan anticipation and interest; instead, it's a film that's forever infamous for how badly it failed. Fox was singled out for particularly harsh criticism, earning Golden Raspberry Awards (or "Razzie") in the categories of "Worst Actress" and "Worst Screen Couple" for her onscreen chemistry (or lack thereof) with Brolin.

In an interview with Washington Post, Megan Fox said that when it came to Jonah Hex she felt that she did better in the film than she was given credit for at the time: "While I shouldn’t have been nominated for an Oscar for it, I’m definitely not bad in it,” Fox said. Ironically enough, Megan Fox just recently watched Jonah Hex for the first time, and came away feeling like the film was "decent." That's a far cry from what she was saying years ago when advising fans that no one should ever see Jonah Hex. Still, Fox indicates in the interview that's she's still open to returning to the DC Universe, in its new form.

Jonah Hex holds a 12% rating on Rotten Tomatoes with some of the biggest critics in the industry rating the film as low as "F" in their reviews. Audiences only seem to be slightly more forgiving, on average rating Jonah Hex around a "C". In short, it's never grown into the sort of cult hit that other DC films from that era have (see: Constantine), but it would be interesting to see how more modern comic book movie fans react to it now.

Synopsis - During Grant's presidency, Jonah Hex is a remorseless bounty hunter. In the Civil War, he was a rebel whose honor put him afoul of a Confederate general, Quentin Turnbull, who murdered Jonah's family while Jonah watched. As a result of the ordeal, Jonah's face is disfigured and he can talk with the dead. After staging his own death, Turnbull, with a group of rebel stalwarts, hatches a plan to bring the Union to its knees. Grant wants Hex to stop it. While the nation readies to celebrate Independence Day, Hex and an unlikely ally have little time to stop Turnbull and his weapon of mass destruction.

DC and Warner Bros. have reportedly been working on a Jonah Hex reboot for years, but nothing has been confirmed yet.